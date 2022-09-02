Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Last Call for Houston Restaurant Weeks and Labor Day Eats

September 2, 2022 4:00AM

You can finish your HRW meal with classic flan at Ninfa's.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Friday-Monday

Raising over $17.6 million for the Houston Food Bank since its inception, Houston Restaurant Weeks is closing out its 2022 run on Labor Day, September 5. This year’s fundraiser rocked a 300-and-counting lineup of local spots offering specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner, some available for dine-in and take-out; and there is still time to peruse the menus and secure your reservations for one last dine for a cause.

Bacon Day specials at Snooze

All weekend long (through Wednesday)

International Bacon Day is coming up on September 3, and Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is celebrating with specials now through September 7. All Snooze locations will serve two over-the-top Bacon Day pancake specials, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Snooze’s partner No Kid Hungry and its mission to end childhood hunger. The Elvis-inspired Graceland Pancake features buttermilk batter filled with fresh banana slices, topped with peanut butter cream, caramel sauce, whipped butter and lots of smoky chopped bacon; and the Bacon and Eggs Pancake comes filled with chopped bacon and cheddar cheese and topped with a crispy sunny-side-up egg, more chopped bacon and maple black pepper syrup.

Artisans & Nosh Fest at B-52 Brewery

Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m.
12470 Milroy

The Conroe brewery is hosting the late-afternoon/night Artisans & Nosh market and food truck rally, featuring 55+ vendors, ice cold craft beer, live music, and food trucks from noon to 8 p.m., including Junior's Backyard BBQ, GooRoos Pizza, Taco Boss and more. The event is free to attend and dog and kid-friendly.

Taste of the Caribbean Festival at The Crown Festival Park at Sugar Land

Sunday, 2 to 10 p.m.
18355 Southwest Freeway

Head to Sugar Land to celebrate the food, music, arts and culture of the Caribbean at this fifth annual Taste of the Caribbean Festival. In addition to eats from Cuban roast pork to Jamaican jerk chicken, guests can expect live reggae, soca, salsa, reggaeton, and other musical styles all day long. Tickets are $10 to $30.

Labor Day Food and Drink Specials

Monday

From special Monday brunches and deals on cocktails to family-friendly holiday festivities and take-home party packages, check out our Houston Labor Day 2022 Dining Guide to get the lowdown on the best food and drink happenings in Houston this Labor Day.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
