Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Truckyard Oktoberfest and Fancy Boozy Brunch

September 9, 2022 4:00AM

Make your weekend better with an Italian whiskey sour and elegant brunch at Le Jardinier.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Trucktoberfest at Truck Yard Houston

Saturday-Sunday
2118 Lamar

The laidback EaDo hangout is throwing its free-to-attend Trucktoberfest party over two days this weekend, featuring German themed food, Oktoberfest beers on tap, and weiner dog racing, pretzel eating and stein holding contests.

End of Summer Rosé Party at King’s BierHaus

Saturday, noon t0 10 p.m.
2044 East T.C. Jester

Head to the BierHaus for a day full of rosé, featuring wines, rosé cocktails, rosé inspired eats — think watermelon salad with rosé-citrus vinaigrette, wine-infused chocolate covered strawberries and moreé — alongside live music. The garden will be fully decorated and there will be specials on bottles, glasses and frosé all day long.

Cocktail Brunch at Le Jardinier

Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
5500 Main

To celebrate a successful Saturday-Sunday brunch launch, MFAH’s artful fine dining spot Le Jardinier has crafted new cocktails to pair alongside your meal. Sip the Spaghetti Western, an "Italian whiskey sour" with nuttiness and a hint of anise; the Quite Contrary a bloody mary riff hit with fresno peppers and cilantro; the light and refreshing Elder Spritz; or the Cafe Creme, a twist on the espresso martini topped with a light coffee cream.

Wine & Dine for Two at Brennan’s of Houston

All month long
3300 Smith

Brennan’s has brought back its September Wine and Dine special, offering guests the chance to dine from a three-course prix fixe menu priced at $123 for two. Choose one bottle or four glasses from Brennan’s wine guy selections (or get $30 off any bottle), then dig into choices such as snapping turtle soup, post oak grilled filet and Creole bread pudding.

Garrison Brothers Bourbon Takeover

All month long

Garrison Brothers 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America is set to begin Thursday, September 1, and this year, Houston is getting on board to celebrate with over 25 participating restaurants and bars across the city—including Bayou & Bottle, Hamsa, Permission Whiskey & Service Co., Whiskey Cake, Wicklow Heights and more. For the entire month of September, participating spots will offer one-of-a-kind Garrison Brothers bourbon cocktails and dishes showcasing Small Batch and HoneyDew. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
