Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Sip, Nosh and Jam at the Inaugural Bourbon Fest

September 23, 2022 4:00AM

The inaugural Bourbon Fest kicks off at Julep this Sunday.
The inaugural Bourbon Fest kicks off at Julep this Sunday. Photo by Julie Soefer
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

13th Annual Galveston Island Shrimp Festival at the Historic Strand District

Friday-Saturday

The 13th Annual Galveston Island Shrimp Festival returns to Galveston’s Historic Strand District this weekend, kicking off with a Friday Kick-Off Party in Saengerfest Park at 7:30 p.m. (tickets are $65 and include a Texas-sized fried shrimp dinner, free-flowing beverages and live entertainment); and followed by the big festivities on Saturday, including the Shrimp Gumbo Cook-Off and Famous Gumbo Stroll running from noon to 4 p.m. Ticket holders (prices starting at $15) will receive a gumbo sampling cup to taste up to 40-ounce of shrimp gumbo from more than 40 cook-off teams.

Big Green Egg Cookout at Four Seasons Hotel Houston

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.
1300 Lamar

Big Green Egg’s official pitmaster and guest chef Jack Arnold will join Four Seasons executive chef Paul Peddle for a Big Green Egg Cookout on the Hotel’s resort-style pool deck. Guests can enjoy a menu of elevated comfort food with highlights from grilled American wagyu tenderloin from KOW Steaks to jalapeño cheddar sausage from Southside BBQ. Tickets are $89 ($35 for children) with a cash bar available.

Eight Row Flint x Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina Collab at Eight Row Flint

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.
1039 Yale

Agricole Hospitality’s modern Texas icehouse Eight Row Flint is collabing with its new neighbor Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina to welcome it to the Houston Heights. Locals can stop by the Eight Row Flint parking lot to experience a taste of Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina via live-fire Tex Mex classics, plus enjoy live music from Mason Creager, giveaways and plenty of celebratory cocktails. The event is open to all and specials will be available all afternoon.

Inaugural Bourbon Fest at Julep

Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m.
1919 Washington

In celebration of National Bourbon Heritage Month, Alba Huerta’s James Beard Award-winning bar Julep will host its first annual Bourbon Fest, featuring tastings, cocktail lessons, light bites, and live music. Guests are invited to taste a selection of house favorite Bourbons including Old Forester Brands, Bulliet, Dickel Bourbon and more; and ticket holders will also learn how to make classic Bourbon cocktails and discuss all things mash bill and whiskey with Julep’s director of education Westin Galleymore. Musician John Egan will be blending traditional country blues with modern vibes throughout the event. Tickets are $28.

One Year Anniversary: Kitchen Takeover with Chris Shepherd at Winnie’s

Sunday, 5 p.m.
3622 Main

Winnie’s has tapped all-star chef and Houston hypeman Chris Shepherd (along with Underbelly Hospitality pastry chef Victoria Dearmond) to take over the kitchen in honor of its first birthday. Shepherd will be serving up “sandwich fueled madness” in benefit of Southern Smoke Foundation; and friends from Reserve 101 will be taking over the bar. Prior to the takeover, the day will kick off with a fun Drag Brunch. 
Brooke Viggiano
