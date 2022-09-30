Support Us

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Saint Arnold’s Oktoberfest Returns

September 30, 2022 4:00AM

Saint A's Oktoberfest 2022 takes over the Beer Garden and Restaurant Friday-Saturday and its Beer Hall on Sunday.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Music to My Beers Festival at Pearland Town Center

Friday, 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday 2 to 9 p.m.
11200 Broadway

On Friday, BAKFISH Brewing Company will host the kickoff event for the Music to My Beers weekend, featuring a sip and stroll craft market hosted by the Old Pearland Farmer’s Market, weenie dog races benefiting the Houston Humane Society, live music and an Oktoberfest cook-off competition featuring expert foodie judges. Then on Saturday, guests are invited to bring their lawn chairs and lederhosen for the Music to My Beers extravaganza at Pearland Town Center, featuring seasonal suds from regional breweries, Oktoberfest fare from local food trucks and live music. Friday cookoff wristbands and Saturday brew hall tickets can be purchased on site.

Oktoberfest 2022 at Saint Arnold Brewery

Friday-Sunday
2000 Lyons

Saint Arnold’s Oktoberfest 2022 returns to the Beer Garden and Restaurant on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 (free), followed by Beer Hall festivities (ticketed) on Sunday, October 2. Hit the beer garden for live polka music, beer goggle races and Oktoberfest boots from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the Oktoberfest Classic Party takes over the German-style Beer Hall from1 to 4 p.m., with flowing beer on tap, an Oktoberfest buffet feast, live music from Das Ist Lustig with Valina Polka and the King and Queen of Oktoberfest Costume Contest. Tickets (limited) are $65 and include all of your beer and food for the afternoon, plus a commemorative Oktoberfest 2022 glass boot to take home.

Karbachtoberfest at Karbach Brewing Company

Friday-Sunday
2032 Karbach

Pop by Karbach for week two of its three-weekend Karbachtoberfest celebration, featuring
variety of fun including DJ sets, live music from oompah bands, the notorious Stein-Hoisting Competition, Wiener Dog Races, and fun concerts on Friday nights.

H-Town on Tap Beer Fest at Water Works Park

Saturday, 2 to 9 p.m.
105 Sabine

Beer nerds can head to the Buffalo Bayou Water Works for the H-Town on Tap Beer Fest, showcasing 100+ brews from local and national breweries, plus live bands, eats from local chefs, picture booths, contests and games, giveaways and more. Tickets are $15 GA with eight beer samples and the event runs from 2 to 9 p.m.

Sunday Supper at Sunday Press

Sunday, 7 to 9 p.m.
3315 Ella

Ordinary Concepts restaurant group (Sunday Press, Ginger Kale, Saigon Hustle, Crème de la Crumb) continues its all-female chef led Sunday Supper pop-up dining series with a Vietnamese menu from chef Linda Nguyen of Roostar and chef Thy Mitchess of Traveler’s Table. The dinner will feature an educational wellness component with proceeds benefiting Houston-based non-profit I’ll Have What She’s Having and its mission to improve health in the hospitality industry and support women's entrepreneurship in the food and beverage industry. Tickets are $150 and dinner runs from 6 to 9 p.m.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
