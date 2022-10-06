Support Us

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Go Greek at The Original Greek Festival

October 6, 2022 5:30AM

Fill up on souvlaki, spanakopita and more at The Original Greek Festival. Photo by Mark Herman Reyes
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

The Original Greek Festival at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
3511 Yoakum

Get your Greek on in the form of classic food and drink, traditional music and dancing, and family-friendly fun at The Original Greek Festival. In addition to beers and wines available by the glass and bottle, eats in the lineup include dolmades, spanakopita, souvlaki, baklava and more. Admission is $5 at the doors (free for kids 12 and under, and free Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

Karbachtoberfest at Karbach Brewery

Friday-Sunday
2032 Karbach

It’s the final weekend of Karbach Brewing Company’s Karbachtoberfest celebration, featuring
variety of fun including DJ sets, live music from oompah bands, the notorious Stein-Hoisting Competition, Wiener Dog Races, and fun concerts on Friday nights.

Frostoberfest at Frost Town Brewing

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
100 North Jackson
Frost Town's inaugural Frostoberfest will rock a quartet of German biers, special Oktoberfest ice cream from scoops, German sausages from Divine Dogs, exclusive Frostoberfest merch and German musical group Auf Geht's from 3 to 7 p.m.

Oktoberfest 2022 at Southern Star Brewing Company

Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.
3525 North Frazier

Head up to Conroe for Southern Star’s 2022 Oktoberfest, where the beers and the good times will be flowing all day long. Guests can also expect good eats and a Stein Holding Competition.

Craft Beer Festival at Kemah Boardwalk

Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m.
215 Kipp

Kemah Boardwalk is hosting its annual Craft Beer Festival, offering attendees the chance to sip and sample over 72 craft beers from 24 unique breweries, plus enjoy live music, bratwurst samples and giveaways, while supplies last. Tickets are $54.95 in advance ($59.95 onsite) for general admission and $49.95 for Landry’s Select Club Members online and military day-of ($54.95 for Landry’s members day-of). 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
