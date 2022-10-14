Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Tacolandia, King's Oktoberfest and a Fall Wine Fest on the Bayou

King’s Oktoberfest at King’s BierHausFriday-Sunday
2044 E T C Jester
King’s BierHaus Heights location will host the 10th annual Oktoberfest weekend, rocking time-honored events such as the Bavarian Stronghuman contest, as well as more modern fun like the dog costume contest and King and Queen of Oktoberfest 2022 contest. The event will also feature live music, carnival games, a photo booth, raffles and giveaways, German and Austrian inspired food and drink, and a VIP experience with a three-course meal and tons of German drafts. Tickets are $18 for GA, $59 for a drinks pass, and $59-$99 for VIP.
Fall Wine Fest at Brenner’s on the BayouSaturday, 2 to 5 p.m.
1 Birdsall
Wine aficionados are invited to drink pink at Brenner’s on the Bayou’s annual fall Wine Fest, featuring live music, chef-crafted bites and award-winning wines from Duckhorn Vineyards, Caymus Vineyards and more. This year, attendees are encouraged to wear their best pink fashion to the event as a portion of the proceeds will go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc., in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Tickets are $150 per person and $250 for VIP (with VIP White House access, premium wine selections, chef crafted cuisine and an extended hour until 6 p.m). The event is rain or shine.
Houston Tacolandia at The Water WorksSaturday, 4 to 7 p.m. (3 p.m. VIP)
105 Sabine
The 8th annual Houston Tacolandia is back at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou, featuring over 20 of Houston’s best taquerias in an outdoor taco sampling event. This year’s participants include La Birria Tacos, Los Tios, Tatemó, Tony’s Mexican Restaurant and more. General Admission tickets (starting $35 in advance, $25 each for groups) include entry into the event at 4 p.m., unlimited taco samples, music and a cash bar. VIP Admission tickets ($75) include entry at 3 p.m., unlimited food samples from Tacolandia vendors, access to VIP lounge, exclusive VIP only taco samples, three drink tickets to use at VIP Private Bar, plus access to VIP restrooms.
Small Farms Fete at Amegy on MainSaturday, 6 to 9 p.m.
1801 Main
Plant it Forward's Small Farms Fete, honoring local celebrity chef Monica Pope, will feature several talented chefs and bartenders, with all proceeds from the event benefiting Plant it Forward's educational and mentorship programming for new American farmers. The chef roster includes Claudia Nasr of Craft Pita, Ope Amuso of ChòpnBlọk, Julia Doran of Tiny Champions and Jessica Siverand of Main Line Cafe, with rockstar bartenders Travis Deakins of Lil' Danny Speedo's Go Fly a Kite Lounge and Daniel Lee of Big Star Bar and Black Magic Social Club. Tickets for the event start at $175.
FAHM Fest at Post HTXSunday, 4 to 9 p.m.
401 Franklin
You can expect a rockstar chef lineup at the inaugural FAHM Fest, a market held this Sunday in honor of Filipino American History Month. The lineup was curated by James Beard Award winning chef Paul Qui (of Soy Pinoy, East Side King and more) and chef Gabriel Medina of Click Virtual Food Hall in collaboration with Have a Nice Day HTX, the local pop-up market series known for featuring AAPI small businesses. Both Filipino chefs and non-Filipino chef friends will feature their favorite renditions of Filipino food, including Underground Creamery’s Josh DeLeon, Sean DeLeon of Neo and his Filipino skewer pop up Kano and Top Chef finalist Evelyn Garcia of Kin, among others.