Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Tacolandia, King's Oktoberfest and a Fall Wine Fest on the Bayou

FAHM Fest at Post HTX

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:Friday-Sunday2044 E T C JesterKing’s BierHaus Heights location will host the 10th annual Oktoberfest weekend , rocking time-honored events such as the Bavarian Stronghuman contest, as well as more modern fun like the dog costume contest and King and Queen of Oktoberfest 2022 contest. The event will also feature live music, carnival games, a photo booth, raffles and giveaways, German and Austrian inspired food and drink, and a VIP experience with a three-course meal and tons of German drafts. Tickets are $18 for GA, $59 for a drinks pass, and $59-$99 for VIP.Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m.1 BirdsallWine aficionados are invited to drink pink at Brenner’s on the Bayou’s annual fall Wine Fest , featuring live music, chef-crafted bites and award-winning wines from Duckhorn Vineyards, Caymus Vineyards and more. This year, attendees are encouraged to wear their best pink fashion to the event as a portion of the proceeds will go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc., in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Tickets are $150 per person and $250 for VIP (with VIP White House access, premium wine selections, chef crafted cuisine and an extended hour until 6 p.m). The event is rain or shine.Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m. (3 p.m. VIP)105 SabineThe 8th annual Houston Tacolandia is back at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou, featuring over 20 of Houston’s best taquerias in an outdoor taco sampling event. This year’s participants include La Birria Tacos, Los Tios, Tatemó, Tony’s Mexican Restaurant and more. General Admission tickets (starting $35 in advance, $25 each for groups) include entry into the event at 4 p.m., unlimited taco samples, music and a cash bar. VIP Admission tickets ($75) include entry at 3 p.m., unlimited food samples from Tacolandia vendors, access to VIP lounge, exclusive VIP only taco samples, three drink tickets to use at VIP Private Bar, plus access to VIP restrooms.Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.1801 Main Small Farms Fete , honoring local celebrity chef Monica Pope, will feature several talented chefs and bartenders, with all proceeds from the event benefiting Plant it Forward's educational and mentorship programming for new American farmers. The chef roster includes Claudia Nasr of, Ope Amuso of, Julia Doran ofand Jessica Siverand of, with rockstar bartenders Travis Deakins ofand Daniel Lee ofand. Tickets for the event start at $175.Sunday, 4 to 9 p.m.401 FranklinYou can expect a rockstar chef lineup at the inaugural FAHM Fest , a market held this Sunday in honor of Filipino American History Month. The lineup was curated by James Beard Award winning chef Paul Qui (ofand more) and chef Gabriel Medina ofin collaboration with, the local pop-up market series known for featuring AAPI small businesses. Both Filipino chefs and non-Filipino chef friends will feature their favorite renditions of Filipino food, includingJosh DeLeon, Sean DeLeon ofand his Filipino skewer pop upandfinalist Evelyn Garcia of, among others.