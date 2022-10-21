Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: It's Southern Smoke Time

Bravado Spice 10 Year Celebration Event at Karbach Brewing Co.Friday, 6 to 10 p.m.
2032 Karbach
Bravado Spice Company, will celebrate its ten-year anniversary, hosting festivities at the Bravado Spice 10 Year Celebration Event at Karbach Brewing Co. Guests can enjoy Bravado x Karbarch custom cocktails and food, access to limited-run products, and music from Los Skarnales; and those brave enough can partake in the Noodles From Hell contest. All are welcome and entry is free.
Bollywood Burnout at MusaaferFriday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
5115 Westheimer
Guests are invited to celebrate Diwali at a Bollywood Burnout featuring Bollywood DJs, dancers, live musical performances and traditional Diwali decorations. General admission is $30 per person and options for table service range from $300 to $1,500. The restaurant will also offers a five-course Diwali menu ($95) – think Dal Pakwan, a flour-cumin crisp with chana dal cremeux, tamarind chutney, serrano and 24-karat gold flakes, served with an edible Rangoli pattern created with Rangoli molds intricately created by the culinary team — from October 18-24.
Southern Smoke Festival 2022Friday-Sunday
The highly anticipated Southern Smoke Festival 2022 is finally here, bringing more than 60 of the best chefs and culinary celebrities from across the country to Houston for a weekend of really good food and a really good cause. The lineup of events includes a Texas-sized H-Town Welcome Wagon hosted by Aaron Franklin and Hot Luck on Friday, Southern Smoke on Ice featuring “the raw bar to end all raw bars” on Saturday, and The East Downtown Throwdown featuring live fires, trailers, and pits on Sunday. All events benefit Southern Smoke Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that supports food and beverage workers nationwide in crisis and that has distributed nearly $10 million directly to people in the F&B industry nationwide in crisis via the Emergency Relief Fund to date.
Trill Burgers Pop Up at Harold’s in the HeightsSaturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
350 West 19th
Bun B’s Trill Burgers its bringing its smash sensation smashburgers to Harold’s for its first-ever sit-down dining pop-up. The restaurant will be showing Game 3 of the Houston Astros’ American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees (4:07 p.m. CT) on its five flatscreen TVs; and the Trill Burgers menu with rill-inspired cocktails on tap will be available in the downstairs and main restaurant and rooftop terrace upstairs.
Korea Festival Houston at Discovery GreenSaturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
1500 McKinney
With its first run back in 2009, the Houston Korean Festival draws tens of thousands to experience Korean culture at Discovery Green. Entry is free, with Korean food and beverage available for purchase, vendors to shop from, and lively musical and dance performances including K-pop headliners Triger and Asome.D.