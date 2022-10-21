Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: It's Southern Smoke Time

October 21, 2022 5:00AM

The three-day Southern Smoke Festival is firing up for charity this weekend.
The three-day Southern Smoke Festival is firing up for charity this weekend. Photo by Catchlight Photography
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Bravado Spice 10 Year Celebration Event at Karbach Brewing Co.

Friday, 6 to 10 p.m.
2032 Karbach

Bravado Spice Company, will celebrate its ten-year anniversary, hosting festivities at the Bravado Spice 10 Year Celebration Event at Karbach Brewing Co. Guests can enjoy Bravado x Karbarch custom cocktails and food, access to limited-run products, and music from Los Skarnales; and those brave enough can partake in the Noodles From Hell contest. All are welcome and entry is free.

Bollywood Burnout at Musaafer

Friday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
5115 Westheimer

Guests are invited to celebrate Diwali at a Bollywood Burnout featuring Bollywood DJs, dancers, live musical performances and traditional Diwali decorations. General admission is $30 per person and options for table service range from $300 to $1,500. The restaurant will also offers a five-course Diwali menu ($95) – think Dal Pakwan, a flour-cumin crisp with chana dal cremeux, tamarind chutney, serrano and 24-karat gold flakes, served with an edible Rangoli pattern created with Rangoli molds intricately created by the culinary team — from October 18-24.

Southern Smoke Festival 2022

Friday-Sunday

The highly anticipated Southern Smoke Festival 2022 is finally here, bringing more than 60 of the best chefs and culinary celebrities from across the country to Houston for a weekend of really good food and a really good cause. The lineup of events includes a Texas-sized H-Town Welcome Wagon hosted by Aaron Franklin and Hot Luck on Friday, Southern Smoke on Ice featuring “the raw bar to end all raw bars” on Saturday, and The East Downtown Throwdown featuring live fires, trailers, and pits on Sunday. All events benefit Southern Smoke Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that supports food and beverage workers nationwide in crisis and that has distributed nearly $10 million directly to people in the F&B industry nationwide in crisis via the Emergency Relief Fund to date.

Trill Burgers Pop Up at Harold’s in the Heights

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
350 West 19th

Bun B’s Trill Burgers its bringing its smash sensation smashburgers to Harold’s for its first-ever sit-down dining pop-up. The restaurant will be showing Game 3 of the Houston Astros’ American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees (4:07 p.m. CT) on its five flatscreen TVs; and the Trill Burgers menu with rill-inspired cocktails on tap will be available in the downstairs and main restaurant and rooftop terrace upstairs.

Korea Festival Houston at Discovery Green

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
1500 McKinney

With its first run back in 2009, the Houston Korean Festival draws tens of thousands to experience Korean culture at Discovery Green. Entry is free, with Korean food and beverage available for purchase, vendors to shop from, and lively musical and dance performances including K-pop headliners Triger and Asome.D.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation