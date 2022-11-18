Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: 8th Wonder Celebrates Nine Years of Beers

Holiday Wine Tasting at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse DowntownFriday, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
1200 McKinney
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse is hosting its annual Champagne Campaign Holiday Wine Tasting at the Downtown location, as trained sommeliers guide guests through a range of 15 fantastic Champagne producers alongside snacks including yellowfin tuna poke, East Coast fried oysters with béarnaise, petite twice baked potato with burgundy truffles and baked brie. Tickets are $150 per guest plus tax and gratuity and the event runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
CELEBR8ION 9 at 8th Wonder BrewerySaturday, noon to 11:45 p.m.
2202 Dallas
8th Wonder Brewery is celebrating nine years with live music and a pop-up of the 713 Night Market. Expect vendors offering everything from Filipino food, Korean wings and chicken and waffles to Thai street food, Asian BBQ fusion, Mexican, Pakistani and more, plus live music and DJs, merchandise and other fun.
Wine Fest at Kemah BoardwalkSaturday, 2 to 5 p.m.
215 Kipp
Wine lovers are invited to sample their way through over 72 wines from the Pacific Northwest at Kemah Boardwalk’s Wine Fest. Tickets are $59.95 per person in advance ($64.95 onsite day of) and include wine samples from 24 vineyards, appetizers from Landry’s restaurants, giveaways and more.
Friendsgiving Market at Karbach Brewing Co.Sunday. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
2032 Karbach
Dueling pianos, food trucks, local vendors and specials on tasty suds are all a part of the pop-up Friendsgiving Market at Karbach. Shop, sip and jam from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Holiday Wine Sale at CamerataSunday, noon to 4 p.m.
1830 Westheimer
Camerata will host its annual holiday wine sale in its parking lot, offering more than 50 different wines from ten area distributors available for free sips and retail purchasing in the Paulie’s parking lot at 1834 Westheimer. All purchases will be available for pick up Monday, November 21 through Wednesday, November 23.