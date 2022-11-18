Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: 8th Wonder Celebrates Nine Years of Beers

November 18, 2022 4:00AM

8th Wonder Brewery is celebrating 9 years of beers this Saturday.
8th Wonder Brewery is celebrating 9 years of beers this Saturday. Photo by Marco Torres
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Holiday Wine Tasting at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown

Friday, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
1200 McKinney

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse is hosting its annual Champagne Campaign Holiday Wine Tasting at the Downtown location, as trained sommeliers guide guests through a range of 15 fantastic Champagne producers alongside snacks including yellowfin tuna poke, East Coast fried oysters with béarnaise, petite twice baked potato with burgundy truffles and baked brie. Tickets are $150 per guest plus tax and gratuity and the event runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

CELEBR8ION 9 at 8th Wonder Brewery

Saturday, noon to 11:45 p.m.
2202 Dallas

8th Wonder Brewery is celebrating nine years with live music and a pop-up of the 713 Night Market. Expect vendors offering everything from Filipino food, Korean wings and chicken and waffles to Thai street food, Asian BBQ fusion, Mexican, Pakistani and more, plus live music and DJs, merchandise and other fun.

Wine Fest at Kemah Boardwalk

Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m.
215 Kipp

Wine lovers are invited to sample their way through over 72 wines from the Pacific Northwest at Kemah Boardwalk’s Wine Fest. Tickets are $59.95 per person in advance ($64.95 onsite day of) and include wine samples from 24 vineyards, appetizers from Landry’s restaurants, giveaways and more.

Friendsgiving Market at Karbach Brewing Co.

Sunday. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
2032 Karbach

Dueling pianos, food trucks, local vendors and specials on tasty suds are all a part of the pop-up Friendsgiving Market at Karbach. Shop, sip and jam from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holiday Wine Sale at Camerata

Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
1830 Westheimer

Camerata will host its annual holiday wine sale in its parking lot, offering more than 50 different wines from ten area distributors available for free sips and retail purchasing in the Paulie’s parking lot at 1834 Westheimer. All purchases will be available for pick up Monday, November 21 through Wednesday, November 23. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation