Upcoming Houston Food Events: Holiday Sweets and Hanukkah Catering

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
The eight days and nights of Hanukkah begin at sundown, Sunday, December 18, and Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, is ready to help you celebrate, offering Hanukkah and Festival of Lights menus (plus a la carte items) available to order in advance for pickup or nationwide shipping. Highlights include latkes, stuffed cabbage, brisket, kasha varnishkas, fried kreplach and sweet noodle kugel, glazed salmon, hummus and matbucha, and a variety of cakes, cookies and pies. All orders must be made at least 48 hours in advance.
Continuing its Home & Away dinner series celebrating 55 years of friends and food, Brennan’s is hosting a special two-night dining event with acclaimed chefs Sarah Grueneberg and Chris Shepherd (both Brennan’s alum and James Beard Award winners) on November 29-30 at 6:30 p.m. The two chefs return to cook a collaborative four-course meal accompanied by wines, as well as celebrate the release of Grueneberg’s first cookbook, Listen to Your Vegetables. Tickets are $200 (plus tax and gratuity) with a signed cookbook, a portion of proceeds from each ticket sale will benefit Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Foundation.
The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak, is getting into the holiday spirit with a Santa Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 4 ($55 for children, $85 for adults); followed by a Viva Las Christmas with Elvis Presley themed Supper Club event—a reimagining of a classic dinner and show featuring live musical entertainment by the Richard Brown Orchestra and a three-course meal by executive chef Brian Sutton, Robert Del Grande’s successor—that evening. Tickets are $250 per person and the evening begins
13 Celsius, 3000 Caroline, will host its annual wine sale and customer appreciation event on Sunday, December 4. The highly anticipated event and tasting is $13/person and gives customers an opportunity to sample and purchase a massive stable of amazing wines at wholesale prices. Wine may also be purchased online beginning on Black Friday, November 25, through Sunday, December 4.
Fluff Bake Bar pastry chef Rebecca Masson has created treat boxes for the holidays, available for preorder on the website beginning December 6 for shipping on December 13 and pickup/delivery beginning December 14. Boxes include Fluff favorites and holiday sweets from Gooey Butter and Christmas Unicorn Bait cookies to Chocolate Chocolate Peppermint and Ginger Molasses cookies, plus DIY hot chocolate kits with housemade vanilla marshmallows.