Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Your Tamale on at Tamale Festival Houston

December 2, 2022 4:00AM

Tamale Festival Houston takes over Navigation Esplanade this Saturday.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Tamale Festival Houston at Navigation Esplanade

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
2600 Navigation
The East End’s 11th annual Tamale Festival Houston takes over Navigation Esplanade, and its bringing good food, live music, refreshing drinks, and all kinds of tamales with it. Tickets start at $9.99.

Sazon Latin Food Festival at Karbach Brewery

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
2032 Karbach

Foodies should hit up the Sazon Latin Food Festival over at Karbach, where they’ll find dozens of vendors serving up eats from all over Latin America alongside live DJ music and Karbach suds. The family-friendly event is free to attend.

Houston Margarita Festival at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park

Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.
105 Sabine

Spend Saturday sipping margs under the Houston skyline at the 10th annual Houston Margarita Festival. Festival goers will find margs in 17 flavors, including peach-mango, green apple, jalapeno, strawberry, raspberry, cucumber and more. There will also be live music and festival fare. Tickets start at $10.

Tenfold Holiday Market at Tenfold Coffee

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
101 Aurora

Known for its stellar pop-up markets and food events, the Heights coffee shop’s Holiday Market promises incredible food, tasty wine, local goods, and fantastic coffee, of course. Shop local and small and eat and drink well from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Annual Holiday Wine Sale at 13 Celsius

Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.
3000 Caroline

13 Celsius will host its annual wine sale and customer appreciation event on Sunday, December 4. The highly anticipated event and tasting is $13/person and gives customers an opportunity to sample and purchase a massive stable of amazing wines at wholesale prices. Wine may also be purchased online beginning on Black Friday, November 25, through Sunday, December 4. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
