Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Hit a Boozy Holiday Pop-Up Market

December 9, 2022 4:00AM

Houston's favorite julep-fueled bar will host a holiday pop-up market this Sunday.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Tomball German Fest Christmas Market

Friday-Sunday
201 South Elm

The family-friendly German Christmas-themed street festival returns, with three stages of live music and roaming musicians, an open-air market with vendors, gifts, souvenirs and antiques, a parade and ceremonial keg tapping on Saturday, and all kinds of tasty and festive food and drink. Hours run 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Urban Harvest Winter Festival

Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
2752 Buffalo Speedway

Urban Harvest Farmers Market will host its third annual Winter Festival at the market this Saturday, featuring 100+ vendors and celebrating the holiday season with complimentary pictures with Santa, cookie decorating from Colleen’s Creations, seasonal crafts by Izzie’s Jewels, live music by Jay Bee Zay and holiday and seasonal items including satsumas from Sturdivant Farms, fresh cut flowers from Addy’s Flower Farms, holiday wreaths by Animal Farm, and chai mixes from Roots in Harmony.

The Lights on White Oak 2022

Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The annual Lights in the Heights holiday block party will be going down on the streets around Baylor and Woodland, and several area bars and restaurants, including those along White Oak, are getting in on the fun. The Lights On White Oak 2022 festivities (including Ugly Sweater Contests) will take place at BB’s Cafe, Bobcat Teddy’s, Christian’s Tailgate, Little Woodrow’s, Prohibition and more from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Mole & Tamalada Brunch at Pico’s

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
3601 Kirby

Closing out its annual 12 Days of Mole event for the seventh year, Pico’s will continue the tradition of The Mole & Tamalada Brunch. Guests can expect a feast of all twelve moles in addition to a wide variety of the restaurant’s signature scratchmade tamales.

Holiday Market at Julep

Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m.
1919 Washington

Guests are invited to eat, drink, and Christmas shop with Julep this Sunday. The pop-up holiday market will feature over 20 spirits for tasting, cocktail-related gifts and stocking stuffers, and baked goods. The full menu and cocktail service will also be available. Tickets are $10 for the market from 4 to 7 p.m., and Julep will be open all day offering its full menu and cocktail service. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
