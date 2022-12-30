Support Us

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Ring in the New Year with Decadence

December 30, 2022 4:00AM

GJ Tavern's got East coast oysters, Gulf fish ceviche, truffle arancini and more this NYE.
GJ Tavern's got East coast oysters, Gulf fish ceviche, truffle arancini and more this NYE. Photo by Julie Soefer
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

New Year Weekend Omakase at Uchiko

Friday-Sunday
1801 Post Oak

Uchiko's ten-course New Year Eve Omakase menu will be available all weekend long, from Friday, December 30 to Sunday, January 1. Menu highlights include caviar service with taiyaki, kobu aged butter and chives; grilled lobster with congee and smoked wagyu short rib with maitake mushroom and bordelaise sauce.

Pre-New Year’s Tasting and Pairing Classes at Camerata

Saturday, 1 and 4 p.m.
1830 Westheimer

Camerata at Paulie’s, will be hosting two festive, pre-New Year’s Tasting and Pairing Classes, with two-hour sessions at 1 and 4 p.m. The classes will include a small charcuterie and cheese board and nine different wine selections, including three fine sparkling wines (two will be Champagnes), Château Cibon, a side by side of Vintage D'Oliveiras Madeira, and a flight of Gran Barquero Sherry wines that will conclude with a “How to Make-Your-Own Cream Sherry” lesson; plus small bites to pair. GM/certified sommelier and former chef Elyse Wilson will be guiding the tasting, discussing the foundations of how flavors can positively compliment as well as contrast with different wines and diving into the world of wine and food pairings. The sessions are $100 per person plus tax and gratuity and can be reserved online or by emailing [email protected] and via text/call at 713-522-8466.

New Year’s Eve Dining

Saturday

Our Houston New Year’s Eve Dining Guide will help you ring in 2023 with a fantastic meal, plus extras like bubbly, live music, midnight toasts and more.

Rice Village Farmers Market

Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Taking place the first and third Sunday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Kelvin and Amherst, the Rice Village Farmers Market will continue its run on New Year’s Day. Pop by to shop its lineup of unique food and retail vendors, and take advantage of fun additions like cocktails from Prego’s and music and crafts for the kiddos.

New Year’s Day Brunch

Sunday

Go a little too hard at New Year’s Eve? Check out our New Year's Day Brunch Guide to find the Houston restaurants that will bring you back to life via hangover curing posole, colossal brunch plates and black-eyed peas for luck.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
