Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Food Truck Rally and Grand Opening Celebration

January 6, 2023 4:00AM

Money Cat's got innovative, chef'd up takes on Japanese classics.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Eat, Drink and Be Merry at Southern Yankee Crafthouse

Friday-Sunday
1312 West Alabama

It’s the final few days of Southern Yankee’s Eat, Drink and Be Merry menu, meaning if you’re going to dig into specials like wood-fired oven-baked brie with cranberry-jalapeño chutney, classic beef and mushroom stroganoff with house-made pappardelle, and a holiday M&M cookie skillet a la mode, the time is now. Even better, for each item purchased from the menu, $1 will be donated to Kids' Meals, Inc. to aid in its mission to end childhood hunger in the Houston community.

5th Annual Food Truck Rally at B-52 Brewing

Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.
12470 Milroy

B-52’s 5th Annual Food Truck Rally has invited six trucks, trailers and food pop-ups throughout the Conroe area to provide the eats for a tasty day of beer and fun. Enjoy bites including wood-fired pizzas from Fiamma, Cajun Asian fusion from Kajun Asian on Wheels and excellent Texas style smoked goods from Nomad BBQ.

Grand Opening Celebration at Money Cat

Saturday, 4 to 11 p.m.
2925 Richmond

The crew behind Katy’s Tobiuo Sushi & Bar has officially opened the doors to their second concept, this time an innovative New Japanese restaurant — think Hotate Chawanmushi (steamed egg custard with corn and chive taiyaki), Honey Vanilla Milk Buns with cultured butter and trout roe, Maitake Karaage (an homage to buffalo wings), and the Katsu Sando — with a stellar Japanese-influenced beverage program and creative dessert menu. The restaurant will celebrate its Grand Opening complete with Lion Dancers, sake tastings and more.

Choco Loco 5K and 10K at Sam Houston Park

Saturday, 7:30 a.m.
1000 Bagby

This family friendly 5K, 10K, and KidsK and Family Walk will take place at Sam Houston Park beginning at 7:30 a.m. All participants receive a chip-timed race, ChocoLoco 5K and 10K finisher medal and unisex t-shirt. After the race, stay for tasty chocolate offerings, music and fun for the family. Registration runs from $25-$60.

Sunday Funday Yoga at Axelrad Beer Garden

Sunday, 11 a.m.
1517 Alabama

Enjoy a restorative Vinyasa style flow upstairs at Axelrad followed by a mimosa or beer down in the beer garden. Tickets are available onsite for $20 per person including a drink ticket to use day-of (alcoholic and non-alcoholic options included). The class runs from 11 a.m. to noon; arrive 5-10 minutes early to check in. Bring your own mat, water and optional blocks. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
