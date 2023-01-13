Support Us

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Eat for Charity During Galveston Restaurant Week

January 13, 2023 4:00AM

BLVD Seafood is one of the eateries participating in this year's Galveston Restaurant Week.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Raclette Party on the Patio at Montrose Cheese & Wine

Saturday, 1 p.m.
1618 Westheimer

Montrose Cheese & Wine is going après-ski style for its Raclette Party on the Patio. Guests can the cheese scraped onto plates of potatoes with caramelized onions, cornichons and baguette slices for $22 ($26 with charcuterie) from 1 p.m. until sold out.

Après Ski Party at Truck Yard

Saturday, 2 p.m. to close
2118 Lamar

The EaDo hangout is hitting the slopes for its annual Après Ski Party, rocking fun stuff like Fireball apple cider, spiked hot chocolate (and regular hot chocolate), a shot ski bar, live music and snow machine. Dress up in your ski gear for ten free raffle tickets and buy specialty drinks to earn more tickets. The party is kid and dog friendly.

Lunar New Year Festival at POST Houston

Sunday, noon to 2 a.m.
401 Franklin

In collaboration with House of Ho, POST will be transforming into a carnivalesque atmosphere and rocking a full day of events to ring in the Year of the Rabbit. Guests can hit the North Docks Asian Market with vendors serving traditional foods, games and more from noon to 11 p.m.; check out a traditional Lion Dance with Soaring Phoenix ‍from 3 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. in the Post Market; and head to the Atrium for a Lunar New Year Night Party with DJ music, digital art and visuals, activations, multiple bars and more. Entry for the 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. party is 21+ and RSVPs are required

Hop Topic World Chili Cook-Off at Equal Parts Brewing

Sunday, noon
3118 Harrisburg

Hop Topic World is throwing its annual Chili Cook-Off at Equal Parts Brewing, beginning at noon and with judging starting at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $18 and include unlimited chili samples and a voting token for crowning the winner.

Galveston Restaurant Week

All weekend long

Galveston Restaurant Week is running daily through February 5, and this year’s participating restaurants—including hotspots like BLVD Seafood, Hearsay on the Strand and Willie G’s—will be offering prix fixe menus for lunch, dinner and/or brunch, helping to raise funds for local charities including Galveston ISD Educational Foundation, Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County, and Teen Health Center, Inc.
Brooke Viggiano
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

