Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Grilled Cheese and Hops and Hot Sauce

National Cheese Lover’s Day Celebration at Twisted Grilled CheeseFriday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
5555 Washington, 24811 Katy Freeway
The cheese gurus at Twisted Grill Cheese will be celebrating National Cheese Lover’s Day by offering half-off the melty, gooey "5 Cheese Classic" grilled cheese sandwich. Made with Vermont white cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, and yellow and white American cheeses, get it for $5 all day this Friday.
Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival at Humble Civic CenterSaturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
8233 Will Clayton Parkway
The 7th Annual Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival will invites hot sauce and beer enthusiasts to enjoy SpindleTap brews and unlimited samples of hot sauces, salsas, seasonings, jellies, jams, pickled products, and more. The day will also feature food trucks, photo ops and fun events like the Hot Pepper Eating Contest and Spicy Food Eating Challenge. Tickets are $10 (free for kids under 12).
Blacksmith By Night Market at BlacksmithSaturday, 3 to 7 p.m.
1018 Westheimer
Celebrating a decade on lower Westheimer, Blacksmith will host a pop-up Blacksmith By Night Market, featuring cult favorite vendors and friends from Amaya Coffee, Boo’s Burgers and Dumpling Haus to JQ’s TX BBQ and Underground Creamery, plus a whole bunch more.
Wine & Dine January at Brennan’s of HoustonAll weekend long
3300 Smith
There are only a couple weeks left of Brennan’s annual Wine & Dine menu for two, which runs through the end of January. For $123 plus tax and gratuity, guests can enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu for two and a bottle of wine (or four glasses) from Wine Guy Rich Carter’s selections or $30 off any bottle on Brennan’s vast list. Menu highlights include Creole classics from Turtle Soup and BBQ Shrimp and Grits to the restaurant’s famous Bananas Foster.
Galveston Restaurant WeekAll weekend long
Galveston Restaurant Week is running daily through February 5, and this year’s participating restaurants—including hotspots like BLVD Seafood, Hearsay on the Strand and Willie G’s—will be offering prix fixe menus for lunch, dinner and/or brunch, helping to raise funds for local charities including Galveston ISD Educational Foundation, Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County, and Teen Health Center, Inc.