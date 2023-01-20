Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Grilled Cheese and Hops and Hot Sauce

January 20, 2023 4:00AM

Cheese lovers can get a deal at Twisted Grilled Cheese this Friday.
Cheese lovers can get a deal at Twisted Grilled Cheese this Friday. Photo by Becca Wright
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

National Cheese Lover’s Day Celebration at Twisted Grilled Cheese

Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
5555 Washington, 24811 Katy Freeway

The cheese gurus at Twisted Grill Cheese will be celebrating National Cheese Lover’s Day by offering half-off the melty, gooey "5 Cheese Classic" grilled cheese sandwich. Made with Vermont white cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, and yellow and white American cheeses, get it for $5 all day this Friday.

Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival at Humble Civic Center

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
8233 Will Clayton Parkway

The 7th Annual Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival will invites hot sauce and beer enthusiasts to enjoy SpindleTap brews and unlimited samples of hot sauces, salsas, seasonings, jellies, jams, pickled products, and more. The day will also feature food trucks, photo ops and fun events like the Hot Pepper Eating Contest and Spicy Food Eating Challenge. Tickets are $10 (free for kids under 12).

Blacksmith By Night Market at Blacksmith

Saturday, 3 to 7 p.m.
1018 Westheimer

Celebrating a decade on lower Westheimer, Blacksmith will host a pop-up Blacksmith By Night Market, featuring cult favorite vendors and friends from Amaya Coffee, Boo’s Burgers and Dumpling Haus to JQ’s TX BBQ and Underground Creamery, plus a whole bunch more.

Wine & Dine January at Brennan’s of Houston

All weekend long
3300 Smith

There are only a couple weeks left of Brennan’s annual Wine & Dine menu for two, which runs through the end of January. For $123 plus tax and gratuity, guests can enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu for two and a bottle of wine (or four glasses) from Wine Guy Rich Carter’s selections or $30 off any bottle on Brennan’s vast list. Menu highlights include Creole classics from Turtle Soup and BBQ Shrimp and Grits to the restaurant’s famous Bananas Foster.

Galveston Restaurant Week

All weekend long

Galveston Restaurant Week is running daily through February 5, and this year’s participating restaurants—including hotspots like BLVD Seafood, Hearsay on the Strand and Willie G’s—will be offering prix fixe menus for lunch, dinner and/or brunch, helping to raise funds for local charities including Galveston ISD Educational Foundation, Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County, and Teen Health Center, Inc.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation