Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get a Chopped Cheese, the "Ocky Way"

Lunar New Year Festival at Asia Society TexasSaturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
1370 Southmore
Asia Society Texas will ring in the year of the Rabbit with its free, all-ages Lunar New Year Festival this Saturday. Guests can expect performances including lion dancing, art and craft activities, interactive story times, and food inspired by Lunar New Year traditions across Asia. There is no admission to attend (RSVPs are requested); but the Spring Festival: Splendor of Huaxing performances at 1 and 3 p.m. are ticketed at $10 each (AST members receive 35 percent off).
Cambodian Supper Club at KoffeteriaSaturday, 7 p.m.
1110 Hutchins
Koffeteria’s Camobian Supper Club: An Ode to Prahok will feature different preparations showcasing the fermented fish paste. Courses include Khmer Caesar salad, Pleer (glass noodle salad), Nom Pachok (fish in coconut with rice noodles), Bok Lahong (green papaya salad), Egg Prahok (steamed egg custard with minced pork and garlic), Tak Prahok (steak dipped in prahok) and Stuffed Donut with mango sticky rice. Tickets are $125 and a pescatarian option is available.
“Ocky Way” Pop-Up at Burger BodegaSunday, 1 to 7 p.m.
4520 Washington
Smash burger sensation Burger Bodega’s Abbas Dhanani (@houstoneatz) has invited viral TikTok influencer Rahim Mohamed (@rah_money1) for a one-day-only "Ocky Way" collab, as Mohamed will takes over the Burger Bodega parking lot to offer up his wild "Ocky Way" chopped cheese sandwiches. Coming from Arabic slang for "akhi," meaning "brother, “The "Ocky Way" is a bodega inspired sandwich-making style featuring colossal meat portions and fried food like burgers, chicken cutlets, mozzarella sticks, french fries, pancakes and more, all combined into one sandwich.
Have a Nice Day Lunar New Year Celebration at The IonSunday, 4 to 8 p.m.
4201 Main
Local creatives collective Have a Nice Day is bringing together BIPOC makers, creators and vendors for an epic Lunar New Year market. Participating vendors include b’tween Sandwich Co., Burmalicious by Suu, Dumpling Haus, Pudgy’s Fine Cookies and a whole bunch more, and there will be a traditional Lion Dance at 6 p.m.
Galveston Restaurant WeekAll weekend long
Galveston Restaurant Week is running daily through February 5, and this year’s participating restaurants—including hotspots like BLVD Seafood, Hearsay on the Strand and Willie G’s—will be offering prix fixe menus for lunch, dinner and/or brunch, helping to raise funds for local charities including Galveston ISD Educational Foundation, Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County, and Teen Health Center, Inc.