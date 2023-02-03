Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Ice Cream for Breakfast and a Yellowstone Burger Battle

Yellowstone Burger Battle at Rodeo GoatAll weekend long (and through February 13)
2105 Dallas
Burger enthusiasts and Yellowstone fans can giddy on up to Rodeo Goat as it debuts its latest burger battle — putting the Beth Dutton bison burger up against the Rip Wheeler all-beef patty, now through February 13. The Beth Dutton burger features a half-pound bison patty with mustard-cheddar, red wine onions, fennel slaw, bull’s blood microgreens with pistachio butter ($16); while the Rip Wheeler rocks a coffee-rubbed 44 Farms beef patty piled with smoked gouda, black pepper bacon, Dr Pepper bbq sauce, curly endive and chuckwagon mayo ($14).
Galveston Restaurant WeekFriday-Sunday
It’s the last few days of Galveston Restaurant Week, as participating restaurants offer prix fixe menus while helping raise funds for local charities–including Galveston ISD Educational Foundation, Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County, and Teen Health Center, Inc. Pop into island hotspots like Blake's Bistro, Gaido's, Kritiko's Grill, Little Daddy's Gumbo Bar, Mosquito Cafe and Rudy & Paco.
Ice Cream for Breakfast at Jeni’s Splendid Ice CreamsSaturday, 9 a.m. to noon
1719 Westheimer, 375 West 19th
Jeni’s seventh annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day celebration is going down at both its local scoop shops, with the drop of the returning Maple Soaked Pancakes flavor, plus freebies, giveaways and more. Take a PJ selfie for the chance to win a year of ice cream.
Gumbo Cook-Off at Cedar Creek Bar & GrillSaturday, 1 to 5 p.m.
1034 West 20th
Cedar Creek’s throwing it down in the parking lot with its Gumbo Cook-Off event, featuring talented teams, plenty of gumbo sampling, live music and dancing, an outside bar, games and prizes, and more. Tickets are $20 and include unlimited gumbo tastings.
Mardi Gras Party at Urban South HTXSaturday, 1 to 6 p.m.
1201 Oliver
The Houston specific R&D brewery (with its roots in New Orleans) will be throwing a Texas-sized Mardi Gras party in the taproom, two specialty themed beer releases – New Orleans Hurricane Sour and King for a Day Pastry Stout, plus Gastro Craft serving up a Mardi Gras menu, a DJ and local pop-up vendors, and slices of Dong Phuong King Cakes direct from NOLA (while supplies last).