Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Ice Cream for Breakfast and a Yellowstone Burger Battle

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:All weekend long (and through February 13)2105 DallasBurger enthusiasts andfans can giddy on up to Rodeo Goat as it debuts its latest burger battle — putting the Beth Dutton bison burger up against the Rip Wheeler all-beef patty, now through February 13. The Beth Dutton burger features a half-pound bison patty with mustard-cheddar, red wine onions, fennel slaw, bull’s blood microgreens with pistachio butter ($16); while the Rip Wheeler rocks a coffee-rubbed 44 Farms beef patty piled with smoked gouda, black pepper bacon, Dr Pepper bbq sauce, curly endive and chuckwagon mayo ($14).Friday-SundayIt’s the last few days of Galveston Restaurant Week , as participating restaurants offer prix fixe menus while helping raise funds for local charities–including Galveston ISD Educational Foundation, Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County, and Teen Health Center, Inc. Pop into island hotspots likeandSaturday, 9 a.m. to noon1719 Westheimer, 375 West 19thJeni’s seventh annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day celebration is going down at both its local scoop shops, with the drop of the returning Maple Soaked Pancakes flavor, plus freebies, giveaways and more. Take a PJ selfie for the chance to win a year of ice cream.Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.1034 West 20thCedar Creek’s throwing it down in the parking lot with its Gumbo Cook-Off event, featuring talented teams, plenty of gumbo sampling, live music and dancing, an outside bar, games and prizes, and more. Tickets are $20 and include unlimited gumbo tastings.Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m.1201 OliverThe Houston specific R&D brewery (with its roots in New Orleans) will be throwing a Texas-sized Mardi Gras party in the taproom, two specialty themed beer releases – New Orleans Hurricane Sour and King for a Day Pastry Stout, plusserving up a Mardi Gras menu, a DJ and local pop-up vendors, and slices ofdirect from NOLA (while supplies last).