Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Mardi Gras Brunch and Mardi "Cras" Crawfish Boil

Mard Gras Brunch at B&B Butchers & RestaurantSaturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1814 Washington
Guests can “laissez les bons temps rouler” at B&B's Mardi Gras Brunch, featuring dueling pianos, a New Orleans-inspired brunch menu with dishes from duck andouille gumbo to bananas foster french toast, specialty cocktails from Bacardi brands, face painting and swag. The regular menu will also be available. Call 713-862-1814 or book online.
11 Year Anniversary at Buffalo Bayou Brewing CompanySaturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
2101 Summer
BuffBrew will open the doors for a full-facility anniversary event to celebrate its 11th year in business, featuring live music as well as a DJ, a specialty anniversary brew, bites from the kitchen and flowing suds all day long. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and include a specialty beer upon arrival (specially created for this event by master brewer Neil Myers) and unlimited food during the event. All beers will be $5 each during the event, and special cans of Wake ‘n Bake will be sold at $3 each.
Mardi Cras Crawfish Boil at Truck Yard HoustonSaturday, noon (until sold out)
2118 Lamar
Break out the beads and festive Mardi Gras attire for Truck Yard’s “Mardi Cras” Crawfish Boil party, featuring tasty mudbugs, New Orleans inspired cocktails, food trucks on site, good music and free Mardi Gras masks while supplies last. Crawfish will be available until sold out for $9 per pound.
Party Gras at Sugar Land Town SquareSaturday, 4 to 9 p.m.
Sugar Land Town Square will transform into the Big Easy for Party Gras featuring entertainment by Soul Rebels and DJ Flash Jordan, beverages and bites from The Rouxpour, a street art market, Mardi Gras style bingo, a king cake and oyster eating contest, and more. or Town Center Boulevard. Free parking is also available in the Texas and Lone Star garages. Admission to Party Gras is free with RSVP.
Valentine’s Day Beer & Cheese Pairing at Saint Arnold Brewing CompanySunday, 2 to 4 p.m.
2000 Lyons
Saint Arnold invites guests to a Valentine’s Day Beer & Cheese Pairing in its Beer Hall. Tickets are $50 and include five cheeses selected by the Houston Dairymaids paired with five Saint Arnold beers, locally sourced Bee2Bee Honey, a plate of soft pretzels and mustard served family style for each table, and a guided tasting from a Houston Dairymaid and a Saint Arnold Brand Ambassador. Each guest can enjoy one welcome pint from the taps, and additional pints will be available for purchase.