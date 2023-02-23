Upcoming Houston Food Events: Your Chance at Free Ramen for a Year

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, just celebrated its sixth year anniversary, and to celebrate, the cult favorite has brought back its annual cat-naming contest. Now through March 5, fans can enter as many names as they please (one at a time) by commenting on @ramentatsu_ya_houston’s Instagram post, and the winner will receive free ramen for a year in the form of a dozen $20 gift cards. Previous names of the infamous kitty include Meowtrose and ChasHOU.
LORO Houston, 1001 West 11th, is celebrating its first anniversary on Thursday, February 23, offering $5 rice bowls — featuring proteins like smoked prime bavette, Malaysian curry chicken and crispy Szechuan tofu, plus offering custom LORO Yetis to the first 100 customers. There will also be giveaways and samples throughout the day from Eureka Heights Brewery, Bishop Cider, RIDE and Solidcore.
In celebration of its one year anniversary at 4740 Dacoma, Tatemó (a James Beard Award nominee for Best New Restaurant) will host a Tlayuda Pop-Up from 7 to 10 p.m. on Monday, February 27. The counter-service event is walk-in only, with to-go available as well.
Berg Hospitality Group has announced the return of The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse to this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Located at NRG Park on the southwest corner of NRG Astrodome, The Ranch will be open the duration of Rodeo season (February 28-March 19), offering both casual and formal sit-down dining experiences. The Saloon is a first come, first served upscale casual dining experience featuring a large main bar with nightly live music entertainment, along with the Porch, a covered outdoor patio with cocktail tables; while The Steakhouse offers fine dining by reservation. New to 2023, Berg Hospitality is debuting “The Ranch After Dark,” where DJs will spin tunes for rodeo goers to dance the night away (table reservations available).
Ahead of the premiere of the third season of hit show Ted Lasso, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is launching its Ted Lasso inspired Biscuits with the Boss ice cream on Thursday, March 2. The sweet and savory flavor features shortbread cookie crumbles folded into salted butter sweet cream ice cream.
DR Delicacy’s highly anticipated truffle competition, The Truffle Masters, is coming up on Monday, March 6, held at The Revaire, 7122 Old Katy, from 7 to 10 p.m. (6 p.m. VIP). The event will feature the city’s top chefs and eateries — including top talent like Le Jardinier’s Felipe Botero, 5Kinokawa’s Billy Kin and Street to Kitchen’s Benchawan Painter — preparing truffle dishes to be sampled by attendees, all to raise funds for the Houston Symphony. Musicians from the Houston Symphony will also delight guests with their musical stylings throughout the evening. Tickets are $295.00 for GA and $395 for VIP.