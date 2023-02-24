Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Fish Fridays and Go Texan Day Eats

Go Texan DayFriday
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, 5109 Kirby, is celebrating Go Texan Day with live music, outdoor cooking and drinks, boot shining, corn hole, and a vantage point of the Trail Ride. Attendance is free and all ages are welcome, but spots are first come, first serve.
The Pit Room Patio, 1201 Richmond, will host a Go Texan Day event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., featuring photos with @pinecone_thechicken, a Kendra Scott Pop-Up Shop with a limited-edition Rodeo collection benefitting the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Educational Fund, personalized bandanas from Blended Prints, a DJ beats, drink specials, complimentary face painting and Twirl Cotton Candy for the kids, and the Pit Room’s tasty barbecue.
Lenten Fish FridaysFriday
Check out our Fish Fridays Lent Guide for the scoop on Houston restaurants offering everything from next-level fried fish sandwiches and tacos to stellar seafood specials and vegetarian options this Lenten season.
H-Town Party Sober Chili Cookoff at Fair Haven United Methodist ChurchSaturday, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
1330 Gessner
Justice Forward has partnered with Party Sober to host the second annual H-Town Party Sober Chili Cookoff and Cornbread Contest, with participants facing off in categories for Best Texas Red, Best Chili with Beans, Best Vegetarian Chili, Best Overall Chili and Best Overall Cornbread. The free, family-friendly event will also feature live DJ music and food, plus celebrity judges including Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Top Chef’s Sasha Grumman, Houston Ballet Principal dancer Lauren Anderson and more.
Rodeo Festival at The Houston Farmers MarketSaturday, noon to 6 p.m.
2520 Airline
The Houston Farmers Market will host its first ever Rodeo Festival, featuring a lineup of local Houston singers and songwriters along with family friendly activities including mechanical bull riding, a petting zoo, and appearances by Roly the Cowboy Clown, plus its lineup with HFM vendors, food and beverage offerings and a special rodeo market.
Blacksmith By Night MarketSaturday, 3 to 7 p.m.
1018 Westheimer
After getting rained out last month, Blacksmith is pumped to celebrate a decade on lower Westheimer this Saturday, hosting a pop-up Blacksmith By Night Market featuring a bunch of cult favorite vendors and friends. Look out for Boo’s Burgers, Dumpling Haus, JQ’s Tex Mex BBQ and Three Keys Coffee, plus a whole bunch more.