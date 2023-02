Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Fish Fridays and Go Texan Day Eats

Go Texan Day

Lenten Fish Fridays

H-Town Party Sober Chili Cookoff at Fair Haven United Methodist Church

Rodeo Festival at The Houston Farmers Market

Blacksmith By Night Market

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:Friday Goode Co. Armadillo Palace , 5109 Kirby, is celebrating Go Texan Day with live music, outdoor cooking and drinks, boot shining, corn hole, and a vantage point of the Trail Ride. Attendance is free and all ages are welcome, but spots are first come, first serve. The Pit Room Patio , 1201 Richmond, will host a Go Texan Day event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., featuring photos with @pinecone_thechicken , a Kendra Scott Pop-Up Shop with a limited-edition Rodeo collection benefitting the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Educational Fund, personalized bandanas from Blended Prints, a DJ beats, drink specials, complimentary face painting and Twirl Cotton Candy for the kids, and the Pit Room’s tasty barbecue.FridayCheck out our Fish Fridays Lent Guide for the scoop on Houston restaurants offering everything from next-level fried fish sandwiches and tacos to stellar seafood specials and vegetarian options this Lenten season.Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.1330 GessnerJustice Forward has partnered with Party Sober to host the second annual H-Town Party Sober Chili Cookoff and Cornbread Contest , with participants facing off in categories for Best Texas Red, Best Chili with Beans, Best Vegetarian Chili, Best Overall Chili and Best Overall Cornbread. The free, family-friendly event will also feature live DJ music and food, plus celebrity judges including Sheriff Ed Gonzalez,Sasha Grumman, Houston Ballet Principal dancer Lauren Anderson and more.Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.2520 AirlineThe Houston Farmers Market will host its first ever Rodeo Festival , featuring a lineup of local Houston singers and songwriters along with family friendly activities including mechanical bull riding, a petting zoo, and appearances by Roly the Cowboy Clown, plus its lineup with HFM vendors, food and beverage offerings and a special rodeo market.Saturday, 3 to 7 p.m.1018 WestheimerAfter getting rained out last month, Blacksmith is pumped to celebrate a decade on lower Westheimer this Saturday, hosting a pop-up Blacksmith By Night Market featuring a bunch of cult favorite vendors and friends. Look out forand, plus a whole bunch more.