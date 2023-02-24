Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Fish Fridays and Go Texan Day Eats

February 24, 2023 4:00AM

Wild Oats offers a one-two punch for Go Texan Day and Fish Friday.
Wild Oats offers a one-two punch for Go Texan Day and Fish Friday. Photo by Claudia Casbarian
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Go Texan Day

Friday

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, 5109 Kirby, is celebrating Go Texan Day with live music, outdoor cooking and drinks, boot shining, corn hole, and a vantage point of the Trail Ride. Attendance is free and all ages are welcome, but spots are first come, first serve.

The Pit Room Patio, 1201 Richmond, will host a Go Texan Day event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., featuring photos with @pinecone_thechicken, a Kendra Scott Pop-Up Shop with a limited-edition Rodeo collection benefitting the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Educational Fund, personalized bandanas from Blended Prints, a DJ beats, drink specials, complimentary face painting and Twirl Cotton Candy for the kids, and the Pit Room’s tasty barbecue.

Lenten Fish Fridays

Friday

Check out our Fish Fridays Lent Guide for the scoop on Houston restaurants offering everything from next-level fried fish sandwiches and tacos to stellar seafood specials and vegetarian options this Lenten season.

H-Town Party Sober Chili Cookoff at Fair Haven United Methodist Church

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
1330 Gessner

Justice Forward has partnered with Party Sober to host the second annual H-Town Party Sober Chili Cookoff and Cornbread Contest, with participants facing off in categories for Best Texas Red, Best Chili with Beans, Best Vegetarian Chili, Best Overall Chili and Best Overall Cornbread. The free, family-friendly event will also feature live DJ music and food, plus celebrity judges including Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Top Chef’s Sasha Grumman, Houston Ballet Principal dancer Lauren Anderson and more.

Rodeo Festival at The Houston Farmers Market

Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.
2520 Airline

The Houston Farmers Market will host its first ever Rodeo Festival, featuring a lineup of local Houston singers and songwriters along with family friendly activities including mechanical bull riding, a petting zoo, and appearances by Roly the Cowboy Clown, plus its lineup with HFM vendors, food and beverage offerings and a special rodeo market.

Blacksmith By Night Market

Saturday, 3 to 7 p.m.
1018 Westheimer

After getting rained out last month, Blacksmith is pumped to celebrate a decade on lower Westheimer this Saturday, hosting a pop-up Blacksmith By Night Market featuring a bunch of cult favorite vendors and friends. Look out for Boo’s Burgers, Dumpling Haus, JQ’s Tex Mex BBQ and Three Keys Coffee, plus a whole bunch more. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
