Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Crawfish Cook-Off and Le Brunch de Funk

March 24, 2023 4:00AM

Brasserie 19's Le Brunch de Funk is coinciding with its annual St. Germaine fete this Sunday.
Brasserie 19's Le Brunch de Funk is coinciding with its annual St. Germaine fete this Sunday. Photo by Andrew Hemingway
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Tomball German Heritage Festival

Friday–Sunday
201 South Elm

Held in Old Town Tomball around the Historical Train Depot Plaza, the annual Tomball German Festival features German food and drink from biers to brats, festival fare, four music stages, street performers, arts and crafts, and 200+ street vendors all weekend long. Hours for the free family-friendly event run 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and free parking/shuttle service is available.

Lenten Fish Fridays

Friday

Check out our Fish Fridays Lent Guide for the scoop on Houston restaurants offering everything from next-level fried fish sandwiches and tacos to stellar seafood specials and vegetarian options this Lenten season.

4th Annual Crawfish Cook-Off at Cactus Cove

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.
3333 W 11th


Hit the parking lot for Cactus Cove’s annual mudbug bonanza, featuring crawfish cook-off teams, tasty boils, cold beer, fun and games and live music. Wristbands are $40 and earn you ten tasting tickets, one drink ticket and special drink prices all day long.

Spring Food Fest at Social Beer Garden

Saturday, 3 to 6 p.m.
3101 San Jacinto

Hit the Midtown beer garden for an afternoon of fun, food and drinks as it hosts its Spring Food Fest. Guests can score eats from local food vendors, choose from craft cocktails and over 100 beers, play games in the beer garden and catch the March Madness action on its 20-foot big screen. The day is kid- and dog-friendly.

Le Brunch de Funk at Brasserie 19

Sunday, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
1962 West Gray

The disco themed Le Brunch de Funk is colliding with Brasserie 19’s St. Germain Brunch this Sunday. The fun-filled day will feature live DJ tunes, St. Germain cocktails, carafes, and more. The dining room and patio will be buzzing and guests can add to the funk by rocking their best disco outfit.  
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation