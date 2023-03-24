Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Crawfish Cook-Off and Le Brunch de Funk

Tomball German Heritage FestivalFriday–Sunday
201 South Elm
Held in Old Town Tomball around the Historical Train Depot Plaza, the annual Tomball German Festival features German food and drink from biers to brats, festival fare, four music stages, street performers, arts and crafts, and 200+ street vendors all weekend long. Hours for the free family-friendly event run 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and free parking/shuttle service is available.
Lenten Fish FridaysFriday
Check out our Fish Fridays Lent Guide for the scoop on Houston restaurants offering everything from next-level fried fish sandwiches and tacos to stellar seafood specials and vegetarian options this Lenten season.
4th Annual Crawfish Cook-Off at Cactus CoveSaturday, 1 to 5 p.m.
3333 W 11th
Hit the parking lot for Cactus Cove’s annual mudbug bonanza, featuring crawfish cook-off teams, tasty boils, cold beer, fun and games and live music. Wristbands are $40 and earn you ten tasting tickets, one drink ticket and special drink prices all day long.
Spring Food Fest at Social Beer GardenSaturday, 3 to 6 p.m.
3101 San Jacinto
Hit the Midtown beer garden for an afternoon of fun, food and drinks as it hosts its Spring Food Fest. Guests can score eats from local food vendors, choose from craft cocktails and over 100 beers, play games in the beer garden and catch the March Madness action on its 20-foot big screen. The day is kid- and dog-friendly.
Le Brunch de Funk at Brasserie 19Sunday, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
1962 West Gray
The disco themed Le Brunch de Funk is colliding with Brasserie 19’s St. Germain Brunch this Sunday. The fun-filled day will feature live DJ tunes, St. Germain cocktails, carafes, and more. The dining room and patio will be buzzing and guests can add to the funk by rocking their best disco outfit.