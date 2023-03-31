Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Taste the Smoke at the 2023 Houston Barbecue Festival

Crawfish Boil Concert at Goode Co. Armadillo PalaceFriday, 3 to 8 p.m.
5015 Kirby
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace is partnering with the Houston chapter of Young Professionals in Energy for its 15th annual charity crawfish boil event, held in benefit of Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Alliance. Tickets are $80 ($100 at the door) and includes all-you-can-eat crawfish with sponsored beverages from MillerCoors and live music by Jason Boland & The Stragglers.
Lenten Fish FridaysFriday
Check out our Fish Fridays Lent Guide for the scoop on Houston restaurants offering everything from next-level fried fish sandwiches and tacos to stellar seafood specials and vegetarian options this Lenten season.
Art Car IPA 5K at Saint Arnold Brewing CompanySunday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. (race kicks off at 8:30 a.m.)
2000 Lyons
Saint A’s annual Art Car IPA 5K run/walk will kick off and end at the brewery. Race registration ($60) includes a dry fit style running shirt, the fourth finisher medal in the 5-year Art Car IPA 5K finisher medal series, a finisher pint glass and three Saint Arnold brews to fill it. Not a runner? Try the Beer & Party Pass ($30) to get a finisher pint glass and three Saint Arnold brews.
Houston Barbecue Festival at Humble Civic Center Arena ComplexSunday,1 to 4 p.m. (noon VIP)
8233 Will Clayton Parkway
The Houston Barbecue Festival is back for its tenth year, with a smokin’ smokehouse lineup including favorites like Blood Bros BBQ, Brett’s BBQ Shop, The Brisket House, Dozier’s BBQ, Feges BBQ, Gatlin’s BBQ, Harlem Road Texas BBQ, Henderson & Kane, JQ’s Tex Mex BBQ, Khoi Barbecue, Nomad Barbecue, Ray's BBQ Shack, Truth BBQ and a whole bunch more. Tickets start at $60 presale.
Cookie Decorating Class at Urban South BrewerySunday, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
1201 Oliver
Urban South invites all ages out to a Cookie Decorating Class with Baking Up A Storm. An adult tickets is $30 for a one hour icing technique class with three cookies to decorate, a custom premade name plaque cookie, and one chocolate chip cookie to enjoy during class alongside a free beer; the kids ticket runs $15 and includes three cookies to decorate and a chocolate chip cookie to enjoy during class. Each of the three time slots will be limited to eight adult tickets and six kid tickets.