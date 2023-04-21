Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Feast on Oysters and Seafood on the Bayou

April 21, 2023 4:00AM

Gatsby's Prime Seafood is one of the restaurant partners of the 2023 Oyster & SeaFest.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Oyster & SeaFest at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
105 Sabine

The Galveston Bay Foundation’s second annual Oyster & SeaFest will feature oyster and seafood dishes from several of Houston's hottest restaurants, beer, wine and vodka bars, live music, educational exhibits and more at the beautiful Buffalo Bayou Park. Tickets are $35 to $150 and proceeds benefit the Galveston Bay Foundation’s Oyster Shell Recycling Program.

Katy Taste Fest at Typhoon Texas

Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
555 Fort Bend Road

All ages are invited to Typhoon Texas for a day of good eats in the fun at the annual Katy Taste Fest. The family-friendly outdoor food festival will showcase Katy’s dining diversity with eats from 20+ Katy area restaurants, caterers, and wine-and-beer vendors alongside a Kid Zone with inflatables, face painting and more. Ticket are $45 (21 and over) and include a sampling card good for 4 four-ounce wines/beers with unlimited tastes; $35 for designated drivers and $10 for kids featuring unlimited chicken tenders, hot dogs, fries, snow cones and popcorn.

Lucille’s Prince Tribute at The Eldorado Ballroom

Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. (market); 8 p.m. to midnight (concert)
2310 Elgin

Now in its 7th year, Lucille’s annual Prince Week— which pays tribute to chef-owner Chris Williams’s favorite artist — has transformed into a one-day extravaganza, kicking off with a Prince Day Party and Community Market from 1 to 6 p.m. featuring Prince songs from the DJ, a Prince-themed cocktail bar and menu, local food trucks, a culinary-driven community market and more. No tickets are required for entry. Later that night is the main event, a Prince Tribute Concert and After Party, featuring live Prince covers, bar snacks from chef Dawn Burrell and a Prince-themed cocktail bar. GA tickets are $35, with VIP tickets available for $77 featuring early access (6 p.m.) and a complimentary food spread from Burrell.

2023 Midtown Wine Fest at Guadalupe Plaza Park

Saturday, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
2311 Runnels

This one day wine experience has moved locations to the East End, taking place at Guadalupe Plaza Park and featuring 40+ wines to sample, local eats and live music. The event will take place in two sessions—from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.—and tickets are $45 per session.

20th Anniversary at Onion Creek Cafe

Saturday, 3 to 10 p.m.
3106 White Oak

Onion Creek is ready to party like it's 2002 with an all-day 20th Anniversary Party. Join the community for cold beer and frozens, classic Onion Creek eats and tunes from a live band and DJ. 
