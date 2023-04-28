Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Whiskey Weekend and Cocktails for a Cause

April 28, 2023 4:00AM

Sip the Ozzy's Swimming Pool cocktail at Monkey's Tail to raise funds for the Monarch School & Institute at Autism Awareness Fest.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

HTX Whiskey Weekend at City Place

Friday-Saturday
1250 Lake Plaza

North Houston’s City Place will host the Second Annual HTX Whiskey Weekend in a two-day celebration showcasing regional distillers, a chef dinner, whiskey education sessions, food and beverage tastings, music and more. Events include a four-course Chef’s Table dinner Friday; and on Saturday, a Whiskey 101 seminar, A Perfect Pour cocktail classes, A Taste of City Place whiskey tastings and a food sampling event, and Whiskey Under the Stars evening.

Autism Awareness Fest at Monkey’s Tail

Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.
5802 Fulton

Monkey’s Tail is honoring World Autism Month with a month-long fundraiser benefiting The Monarch School & Institute, capped off by its “Autism Awareness Fest” on Saturday, April 29. All month long, pop in to grab a blue Ozzy’s Swimming Pool cocktail and Monkey’s Tail will donate $2 from each sale to The Monarch School; and the day of the event, the bar will donate 100 percent of the drink’s sales to the cause. The event will include entertainment by DJ Sun and friends from noon to 9 p.m. as well as tequila tastings, raffles, shopping, churros by Chef Daniel Leal, coffee by Tenfold Coffee and tasty cocktails.

Célebréz en Rosé at Houston Botanic Garden

Saturday, doors open at 1 p.m.
1 Botanic Lane

Picnic style celebration Célebréz en Rosé returns to three major cities this year, and Houston is kicking off the series this Saturday at the recently-opened Houston Botanic Garden. Guests can come dressed in their chicest pink and white attire for a full day of wine, music and local foods. Tickets are $85 GA and $140 Wine Admission.

Eid al-Fitr Festival at Asia Society Texas

Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m.
1370 Southmore

All are welcome to join in the celebration of Eid al-Fitr and the end of Ramadan at Asia Society Texas, held outside on the festival lawn and featuring food trucks and stalls including Foreign Policy, Karuna’s Kitchen, Magic Cup, Pink Brew, Popssibilities and Reza Persian Grill, plus music and dance performances, an outdoor bazaar of local artists, demos and more. The family-friendly event is free to attend.

Crawfish & Brews and Have a Nice Day Backyard Crawfish Boil

Sunday, noon
2506 La Branch


Crawfish & Brews and Boo's Burgers creator Joseph Boudreaux has partnered with Have a Nice Day HTX to throw a backyard crawfish party celebrating our city’s rich culture and diverse community. Guests are invited to pull up for good music, cold beers, hot crawfish and a few fun guests. Crawfish and brews packages are available for purchase online for $35. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
