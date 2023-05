Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Drink Up for Derby Day and Cinco De Mayo

Cinco de Mayo Food and Drink Celebrations

Derby Day at Julep

Kentucky Derby Party at Permission Whiskey

Brenner’s Wine Fest at Brenner’s on the Bayou

Rock & Roll Picnic at Last Concert Cafe

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:FridayFrom tequila dinners and mariachi to queso and margarita-fueled happy hours, our Houston Cinco de Mayo Bar and Restaurant Guide has the word on where to celebrate the holiday in Houston this year.Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m.1919 WashingtonHouston’s finest Southern cocktailery invites guests to get down and derby at its annual Kentucky Derby Day Party , featuring plenty of house cocktails (including mint juleps) and Champagne, two main bars, a whiskey bar, tacos from El Topo, a live DJ set and a live stream of the Kentucky Derby action. Tickets are $20 presale and $25 at the door.Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.2920 White OakPermission Whiskey will host its third annual Kentucky Derby party, staying true to owner Peter Nolan’s Kentucky roots. This year’s Derby celebration will feature a broadcast of the race, fresh mint juleps, live music, trumpet player, Derby-themed roses, a festive hat contest and other surprises throughout the event. General admission tickets are $20, in advance with a cocktail included or at the door while supplies last.Saturday, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. (1:30 p.m. VIP)1 BirdsallWine enthusiasts can stroll the scenic grounds and sample the collection of exclusive winemakers alongside chef-crafted bites fromand a dessert station from chef Eunice Grassa. There will also be a Derby Hat Contest with prizes and VIP experience with early admission and access to exclusive slections. Tickets are $150 GA and $250 for VIP.Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.1403 NanceAll are invited to the second annual Rock & Roll Picnic benefitting I’ll Have What She’s Having and its mission to fund a network of preventative medical and mental healthcare services for the hardworking people in Houston’s restaurant and bar community. The family-friendly event will feature picnic-inspired fare from volunteers including chef Dawn Burrell of, Layne Cruz of, bar stars Sarah Troxell, Lindsay Rae Burleson and Lainey Collum and more, alongside live music, a sundae bar, champagne and whiskey tastings, silent auciton, VIP tiffins from some of Houston’s top chefs and a whole lot more fun. GA tickets are $85 ($15 for kids) with VIP offerings and add-ons available.