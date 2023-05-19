Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: AAPI Restaurant Weeks and an Asian Night Market

May 19, 2023 6:31AM

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month and try out Money Cat's King Crab Chawanmushi. Photo by Sherman Yeung
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Asian Night Market at Railway Heights Market

Friday, 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.
8200 Washington

Rained out last weekend, Railway Heights will host its two-day Asian Night Market this weekend instead. Hit it for food vendors, drinks, performances, merchants and family-friendly fun. No cover to attend.

Houston Asiatown Bus Tour-AAPI Heritage Month

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Teo Chew Temple, 10599 Turtlewood Court

In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, Houston Asiatown Tours is inviting guests to explore Houston’s culturally and deliciously rich Asiatown, with cultural, dining and shopping experiences including Asian Markets, a beautiful temple and stops along the restaurant heavy Bellaire. Tickets are $75.

Empty Bowls Houston at Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
4848 Main

Grassroot fundraising event Empty Bowls Houston—an international effort to fight hunger implemented in Houston to benefit the Houston Food Bank—returns for the 17th year. The unique lunch fundraiser is a collaboration between Houston area ceramists, woodturners and artists working in all media and Houston Center for Contemporary Craft. Attendees can peruse from 1,500-plus one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted bowls, available for a donation to the Houston Food Bank of $25 per bowl (100 percent goes to the food bank). The event will be held at Houston Center for Contemporary Craft in both the indoor gallery spaces and outdoor garden, and there will be live artist demonstrations, live music in the garden and a simple soup lunch for all attendees who purchase bowls.

Crawfish Eating Contest at Low Tide Kitchen and Bar

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
2030A Bingle

The new Spring Branch seafood restaurant is hosting a Crawfish Open Championship, open to all amateur eaters 18 years or older. With the competition kicking off at noon, contestants will be given a tray of crawfish that will be weighed before and after the contest, and whoever eats the most crawfish meat by weight at the end of 8 minutes will win the Crawfish Open Trophy Belt and prize basket. Spectators can score two pounds of crawfish or a po’ boy plus one drink ticket for beer, wine, cocktail or mocktails for $20.

AAPI Restaurant Weeks

All weekend long

OCA-Greater Houston has brought back the fourth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks, a city-wide event, running now through June 15 in celebration of the rich culinary heritage of AAPI communities in Houston. Diners can enjoy special deals and discounts from numerous AAPI and AAPI-owned restaurants, with hotspots including Aka Sushi, Crawfish and Noodles, Himalaya, Kau Ba, Kim Son, Money Cat, Oh My Gogi!, Tiger Den, Fung's Kitchen and more. For each donation of $25 or more, patrons will receive an AAPI Restaurant Week digital passport with QR code to access special deals to all participating businesses.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
