Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: All-You-Can-Eat Crawfish and Memorial Day Brunch

May 26, 2023 4:00AM

Celebrate the holiday popping bottles of bubbly at a'Bouzy's Memorial Day brunch.
Celebrate the holiday popping bottles of bubbly at a'Bouzy's Memorial Day brunch. Photo by Becca Wright
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Sazon Latin Food Festival in Houston at Karbach Brewery

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
2032 Karbach

Head to Karbach’s beer garden for the free, family-friendly Sazon Latin Food Festival, featuring Latin food vendors and eats from the Caribbean, Central and South America, plus live music, Karbach suds and more.


Friends of Phoenix Crawfish and Seafood Fundraiser at Phoenix on Westheimer

Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.
1915 Westheimer

The Friends of Phoenix are hosting an all-you-can-eat crawfish/seafood fundraiser benefiting Wellnezz on Wheels and its mission to support youth dealing with mental health challenges through adventure. Unlimited crawfish passes are $30 ($45 for shrimp and crawfish, with VIP tables and tents available.

Memorial Day Brunch

Monday

Several local eateries are offering Monday brunch in honor of Memorial Day, including the champagne-popping a’Bouzy (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.), family-friendly farm-to-table spot Dish Society (8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and with a 20 percent discount for military, first responders, police and fire personnel with valid ID), cool wine bar and kitchen Sixty Vines (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.), and whiskey-loving Whiskey Cake (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

Memorial Day Party at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House

Monday, 11 a.m. (open to 9 p.m.)
113 6th

San Leon’s bayside oyster house is usually closed on Mondays, but it’s welcoming guests and service members for a family-friendly day of carnival-inspired festivities, including a bounce castle, popcorn machine and snow cones, patriotic decorations, live music during the day and specials including $4 Ocean Water. Walk-ins are welcome, with reservations encouraged.

AAPI Restaurant Weeks

All weekend long

OCA-Greater Houston continues the fourth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks, a city-wide event running now through June 15 in celebration of the rich culinary heritage of AAPI communities in Houston. Diners can enjoy special deals and discounts from numerous AAPI and AAPI-owned restaurants, with hotspots including Aka Sushi, Crawfish and Noodles, Himalaya, Kau Ba, Kim Son, Money Cat, Oh My Gogi!, Tiger Den, Fung's Kitchen and more. For each donation of $25 or more, patrons will receive an AAPI Restaurant Week digital passport with QR code to access special deals to all participating businesses.
