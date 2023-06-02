Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Last Chance for Money Cat's Sando Pop-Up

Japanese Sando Pop-up at Money CatFriday-Sunday
2925 Richmond
Now through this Sunday, executive chef Sherman Yeung will be hosting a Sando Pop-Up inspired by his travels and featuring two iconic Japanese-style sandwiches, each using fluffy house-made milk bread. Guests can order the Menchi Katsu Curry (breaded pork patty, Japanese curry, sweet pickled cabbage, onion mayo, $19) and Egg Salad (Japanese egg salad, soft boiled egg, Calabrian chili mayo, crispy chips, $14) sandos at lunch and dinner, for dine-in and to-go ordering.
Free Astros Doughnut at Voodoo DoughnutFriday
Every Friday home game during Houston's baseball season, Voodoo Doughnut will celebrate the Astros by offering fans a free Sprinkle Cake doughnut decorated in the team’s colors: blue, orange and white. When a home game day lands on a Friday (like this Friday), sport your Astros gear and come hit up the nearest Voodoo Doughnut store to score your free doughnut.
Weekend Brunch and Sunday Fish Fry at Navy BlueSaturday–Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
2445 Times
Chef Aaron Bludorn’s seafood-focused hotspot launched a stellar weekend brunch service, available every Saturday and Sunday and featuring dishes like the Crab Benedict with bib lettuce, tomato jam and hollandaise; Cold Smoked Salmon with jumbo asparagus, a poached egg topped with sauce bearnaise; and French Toast with mandarin curd and blueberry compote. In addition, on Sunday and Monday nights, Navy Blue will feature a Fish Fry, rocking fried cod, shrimp, soft shell crab, and fried artichokes and ramps, plus a pickle jar filled with shrimp, mussels, assorted vegetables and a side of black-eyed peas and coleslaw, all topped off with a side of homemade Texas toast and a choice of three sauces – Shabazi Ranch, Chili Chomp Condiment, and Smoked Egg Tartare Sauce.
Chefs' Table: Celebrating Southeast Asia at Asia Society Texas CenterSaturday, 5 and 8 p.m.
1370 Southmore
Asia Society Texas invites guests to an exclusive seated dinner exploring the street foods of Southeast Asia with chefs Nina Fonte of Aleng Nina’s, Suu Khin of Burmalicious and Vanarin Kuch of Koffeteria. The multi-course dinner experience will be held on the Water Garden Terrace and each seating is limited to 34 guests. Tickets are $165 per person or $300 for two people with a $40 optional wine pairing.
Le Club De Dimanche at Brasserie 19Sunday, 8 to 11 p.m.
West Gray
B19, is debuting its Sunday supper club Le Club De Dimanche, held on the first Sunday of the month and featuring jazz trio Iris Jazztet,. Guests are invited to order off the full menu until 9 p.m. and the Raw Bar until 10 p.m. There will be a two-drink minimum for those coming to enjoy the tunes after dinner.