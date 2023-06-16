Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Treat Dad to an Epic Father's Day Meal

Tokyo X at NRG CenterSaturday, noon to 10 p.m., Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.
1 Fannin
The minds behind Tokyo Night Festival are introducing a new two-day expo concept celebrating Japanese culture in Houston, Tokyo X. The indoor experience comes to NRG Arena highlighting Japanese culture in the form of food, cars, anime, cosplay, martial arts and sumo, live music and more. Around 30-plus food vendors will be participating including Japanese restaurants Gindaco and Tenkatori plus local favorites like Shun Japanese Kitchen, Atcha and Rakkan Ramen. Tickets start at $25.
Drag Brunch at Chapman & KirbySaturday, noon and 3 p.m.
2118 Lamar
Chapman & Kirby,, will be hosting a Queen Brunch, featuring some of Houston’s finest drag performers, with performances at noon and 3 p.m. Tickets for each show are $35 per person and include access to a gourmet brunch buffet (vegan and vegetarian friendly).
Pride Bar Crawl at Buddy’s (check-in)Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m.
2409 Grant
This “make your own adventure” pub crawl hits some of Houston’s hottest queer bars alongside Montrose area favorites, including Buddy’s, Kiki, Postino and Tony’s Corner Pocket. Pop around to get drink specials during the crawl, then stick around for the late-night after party at Kiki, with a special guest DJ till midnight. Tickets are $25 for individuals and $20 per person for groups of four or more.
Father’s Day DiningSunday
From family-friendly BBQ to bourbon-soaked celebrations, take a look at our Houston Father’s Day 2023 Dining Guide to find out where to take Dad out in Houston this Father’s Day.
Father’s Day at Eureka Heights Brew CoSunday, noon to 3 p.m.
941 West 18th
The fun-loving brewery invites dads to enjoy cold brews, smoked brisket burgers from Deckle and Hide and hilarious happenings like the Lego Lava Walk, Dad Joke Competition and Dad Bod Wet T-shirt Contest, where each contestant earns a free beer and T-shirt for their participation.