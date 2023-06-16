Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Treat Dad to an Epic Father's Day Meal

June 16, 2023 4:00AM

The Original Ninfa's got ribeye and whiskey in its Father's Day plans.
The Original Ninfa's got ribeye and whiskey in its Father's Day plans. Photo by Sergio Trevino
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Tokyo X at NRG Center

Saturday, noon to 10 p.m., Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.
1 Fannin

The minds behind Tokyo Night Festival are introducing a new two-day expo concept celebrating Japanese culture in Houston, Tokyo X. The indoor experience comes to NRG Arena highlighting Japanese culture in the form of food, cars, anime, cosplay, martial arts and sumo, live music and more. Around 30-plus food vendors will be participating including Japanese restaurants Gindaco and Tenkatori plus local favorites like Shun Japanese Kitchen, Atcha and Rakkan Ramen. Tickets start at $25.

Drag Brunch at Chapman & Kirby

Saturday, noon and 3 p.m.
2118 Lamar


Chapman & Kirby,, will be hosting a Queen Brunch, featuring some of Houston’s finest drag performers, with performances at noon and 3 p.m. Tickets for each show are $35 per person and include access to a gourmet brunch buffet (vegan and vegetarian friendly).

Pride Bar Crawl at Buddy’s (check-in)

Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m.
2409 Grant

This “make your own adventure” pub crawl hits some of Houston’s hottest queer bars alongside Montrose area favorites, including Buddy’s, Kiki, Postino and Tony’s Corner Pocket. Pop around to get drink specials during the crawl, then stick around for the late-night after party at Kiki, with a special guest DJ till midnight. Tickets are $25 for individuals and $20 per person for groups of four or more.

Father’s Day Dining

Sunday

From family-friendly BBQ to bourbon-soaked celebrations, take a look at our Houston Father’s Day 2023 Dining Guide to find out where to take Dad out in Houston this Father’s Day.

Father’s Day at Eureka Heights Brew Co

Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.
941 West 18th

The fun-loving brewery invites dads to enjoy cold brews, smoked brisket burgers from Deckle and Hide and hilarious happenings like the Lego Lava Walk, Dad Joke Competition and Dad Bod Wet T-shirt Contest, where each contestant earns a free beer and T-shirt for their participation. 
Brooke Viggiano
