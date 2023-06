Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get a Taste of Americana at State Fare

Fourth of July Special at State Fare Kitchen & Bar

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:Friday–Tuesday947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk, 1900 Hughes LandingGuests can enjoy a festive "Freedom Board" special all weekend long and through the 4th of July. The shareable featurescorn ribs, blackened shrimp and andouille skewers, dill pickle dip and BBQ chips, brisket firecrackers and southern deviled eggs for $55.Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.941 West 18thSummer camp isn’t just for the kids, as Eureka Heights proves at its nostalgic camp-themed bash . Campers can enjoy an all-new lineup of inspired brews like the Field Day, a raspberry lemon wit, and Bug Juice, a blueberry, mango and banana cream ale; all alongside throwback jams from ‘80s power group Flashback and fun and games including a hot dog eating contest.Saturday–SundayLittle Woody’s locations around the city will be toasting to America at Red, White & Brews parties this weekend. Pop in to celebrate the U.S.A. with drink specials, DJs, fun games and more.Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.10371 Stella LinkThe Houston Soul Food Festival features soul food vendors from Houston, Dallas, Austin and beyond, offering eats from candied yams and greens to barbecue and turkey legs. Entry is free with early bird RSVP or $5 to $10 closer to the event.Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.1070 DallasThe downtown hotel invites locals to cool off at two parties on its rooftop deck for Fourth of July, featuring a Stars, Stripes, & Poolside Vibes party on both Sunday and Tuesday. Score a $35 ticket (free for guests) to enjoy live DJ sets, refreshing cocktails and poolside BBQ.