Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get a Taste of Americana at State Fare

Fourth of July Special at State Fare Kitchen & BarFriday–Tuesday
947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk, 1900 Hughes Landing
Guests can enjoy a festive "Freedom Board" special all weekend long and through the 4th of July. The shareable features elote corn ribs, blackened shrimp and andouille skewers, dill pickle dip and BBQ chips, brisket firecrackers and southern deviled eggs for $55.
Eureka Heights Summer Camp at Eureka Heights Brew Co.Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.
941 West 18th
Summer camp isn’t just for the kids, as Eureka Heights proves at its nostalgic camp-themed bash. Campers can enjoy an all-new lineup of inspired brews like the Field Day, a raspberry lemon wit, and Bug Juice, a blueberry, mango and banana cream ale; all alongside throwback jams from ‘80s power group Flashback and fun and games including a hot dog eating contest.
Red, White & Brews at Little Woodrow’sSaturday–Sunday
Little Woody’s locations around the city will be toasting to America at Red, White & Brews parties this weekend. Pop in to celebrate the U.S.A. with drink specials, DJs, fun games and more.
Houston Soul Food Festival at The ZoneSunday, noon to 7 p.m.
10371 Stella Link
The Houston Soul Food Festival features soul food vendors from Houston, Dallas, Austin and beyond, offering eats from candied yams and greens to barbecue and turkey legs. Entry is free with early bird RSVP or $5 to $10 closer to the event.
Stars, Stripes, & Poolside Vibes at The Laura HotelSunday, 1 to 4 p.m.
1070 Dallas
The downtown hotel invites locals to cool off at two parties on its rooftop deck for Fourth of July, featuring a Stars, Stripes, & Poolside Vibes party on both Sunday and Tuesday. Score a $35 ticket (free for guests) to enjoy live DJ sets, refreshing cocktails and poolside BBQ.