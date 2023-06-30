Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get a Taste of Americana at State Fare

June 30, 2023 4:00AM

State Fare Kitchen & Bar has a patriotic "Freedom Board" available all weekend long and through the Fourth of July.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar has a patriotic "Freedom Board" available all weekend long and through the Fourth of July. Photo by Audrey West
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Fourth of July Special at State Fare Kitchen & Bar

Friday–Tuesday
947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk, 1900 Hughes Landing
Guests can enjoy a festive "Freedom Board" special all weekend long and through the 4th of July. The shareable features elote corn ribs, blackened shrimp and andouille skewers, dill pickle dip and BBQ chips, brisket firecrackers and southern deviled eggs for $55.

Eureka Heights Summer Camp at Eureka Heights Brew Co.

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.
941 West 18th

Summer camp isn’t just for the kids, as Eureka Heights proves at its nostalgic camp-themed bash. Campers can enjoy an all-new lineup of inspired brews like the Field Day, a raspberry lemon wit, and Bug Juice, a blueberry, mango and banana cream ale; all alongside throwback jams from ‘80s power group Flashback and fun and games including a hot dog eating contest.

Red, White & Brews at Little Woodrow’s

Saturday–Sunday

Little Woody’s locations around the city will be toasting to America at Red, White & Brews parties this weekend. Pop in to celebrate the U.S.A. with drink specials, DJs, fun games and more.

Houston Soul Food Festival at The Zone

Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.
10371 Stella Link

The Houston Soul Food Festival features soul food vendors from Houston, Dallas, Austin and beyond, offering eats from candied yams and greens to barbecue and turkey legs. Entry is free with early bird RSVP or $5 to $10 closer to the event.

Stars, Stripes, & Poolside Vibes at The Laura Hotel

Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.
1070 Dallas

The downtown hotel invites locals to cool off at two parties on its rooftop deck for Fourth of July, featuring a Stars, Stripes, & Poolside Vibes party on both Sunday and Tuesday. Score a $35 ticket (free for guests) to enjoy live DJ sets, refreshing cocktails and poolside BBQ. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation