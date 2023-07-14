Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Chef-Fueled Secret Supper Club and Latin Restaurant Takeover

Latin Restaurant WeeksAll weekend long
The two-week campaign Latin Restaurant Weeks continues now through July 21, shining a spotlight on the city’s Latin chefs, restaurants, food trucks, bakeries and cafes. Now in its fifth year, dozens of establishments are participating this year including favorites like Andes Cafe, Tacos Doña Lena, The Lymbar and Tres. Committed to giving back to the community, four Houston-based, Latin-owned restaurants will be awarded $10,000 each to invest in a sector within their business via its Feed The Soul Foundation.
Annual Fri-Yay Rosé Party at Brennan’s of HoustonFriday, 4 to 7 p.m.
3300 Smith
The Creole fine dining spot invites guests to cool off at its seventh annual Fri-Yay Rosé Party, with a tasting list curated by wine expert Rich Carter. The relaxed, walk-around event will be hosted in the ballroom, featuring several rosé selections to taste, plus light bites to accompany. Tickets are $35++.
Red, White, and Brut” Bastille Day Bash at Brasserie 19Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
1962 West Gray
Joined by Veuve Clicquot and Moët Hennessey, guests can enjoy a French afternoon filled with bubbles, rosé, sp”ecialty cocktails, food specials from Parisienne gnocchi to seafood vol au vent, large-format “brunch-sized” bottles and more.
Saint Arnold Downtown Pub CrawlSaturday, 2 to 6 p.m.
Market Square Park (start and end)
The famous Saint Arnold Pub Crawl is taking over the watering holes of downtown, with your punch card pickup at Market Square Park between 2 and 3 p.m. Once you get your route, make your way through bars including Flying Saucer, McIntyre’s, Underground Hall, Angel Share, Shay McElroy’s, Little Dipper, Molly’s Pub and The Big Casino before finishing back at Market Square for the afterparty at 6 p.m. There, you’ll find your well-deserved pint glass prize.
Nowhere Somewhere Supper Club in Sugar LandSaturday, 7 to 11 p.m
Secret location TBA
Hosted by upcoming culinary festival Bazaar (coming to Houston in 2024), the Nowhere Somewhere Supper Club will celebrate Houston's dynamic restaurant culture. The intimate, one-of-a-kind supper club and entertainment experience will go down at a secret location in Sugar Land, with treats from local culinary stars including mixologist Sarah Troxell (Georgia James and Pastore), chef Biggie Cruz (Golfstrommen), Paul Qui (Eastside King and Soy Pinoy), Top Chef star Dawn Burrell and more. Tickets are limited and run $150.