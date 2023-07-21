Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Quad HTX Debuts and Saint A Takes On Tex-Mex BBQ

Grand Opening Weekend at Quad HTX Restaurant & Sports LoungeFriday–Sunday
4608 Almeda
New Third Ward spot Quad HTX Restaurant & Sports Lounge will host its Grand Opening Weekend celebration this weekend, with a “Flirty Friday” evening starting at 7 p.m.. featuring legendary R&B artist Adina Howard and all-night beats from DJ Gloss. Expect sexy vibes at the “Sultry Saturday” event from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; and enjoy a “Reverse Brunch” on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. All Grand Opening Weekend events are free to attend with RSVP. Call 713-213-1424 to reserve tables and bottle service.
Tequila Fest! at Little Woodrow's MidtownSaturday, 1 to 6 p.m.
2306 Brazos
It’s tequila time at Midtown Little Woody’s. Party goers can hit its annual Tequila Fest to sip through 10 tequila samples for $20.
5 Year Anniversary at Saint Arnold Beer Garden & RestaurantSunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
2000 Lyons
Saint A’s awesome beer garden and restaurant is cheersing to five years with an all-day anniversary party. Enjoy $5 pints from the regular lineup, plus tasty stuff like throwback food items, funfetti cupcakes and two specialty kegs–25th Anniversary Grand Cru and Nitro Raspberry Bounce.
Tex-Mex BBQ Block Party at Saint Arnold Beer HallSunday, 1 to 4 p.m.
2000 Lyons
Those who want to escape the heat (and then turn it right back up) can do so at Saint A’s Tex-Mex BBQ Block Party, thrown in its air-conditioned Beer Hall and showcasing Tejano and Tex-Mex cooking traditions in contemporary Central Texas-style craft barbecue. This year’s participants include John and Veronica Avila of Henderson & Kane, Joseph Quellar and Cindy Conde of JQ's Tex Mex BBQ, Eudel Hernandez of Pizzitola's Bar-B-Cue and more. General admission tickets are $70 and include unlimited samples and your beer for the afternoon.
Agave Roadshow at JulepSunday, 4 to 7 p.m.
1919 Washington
The traveling Agave Roadshow is making its last stop at Julep,, before the crew arrives at their final destination in New Orleans. Guests can taste 11 agave spirits, including Cascahuin Tequila, La Venenosa Raicilla and more, and mingle with some of the best agave minds in the business. Julep’s Alba Huerta will create a menu highlighting the flavor profiles of the various brands, offered neat or as simple cantina-style cocktails from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and include samples of all agave spirits.