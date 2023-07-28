Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Drink Pink at Barbie Brunch

July 28, 2023 4:00AM

Brasserie 19's Le Barbie Brunch has pink cosmos, perry berry madeleines and more.
Brasserie 19's Le Barbie Brunch has pink cosmos, perry berry madeleines and more. Photo by Andrew Hemingway
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Barbie Brunch at The Union Kitchen

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All five Union Kitchen locations will celebrate the world of Barbie with a Barbie pink brunch for all ages. In addition to the regular menu, guests can enjoy Barbie-centric offerings including pink pancakes, pink velvet cinnamon rolls, pink smoothie bowls and strawberry shortcake waffles, plus pink-themed cocktails, specialty shots, a sparkling Barbie mimosa bar, kid-friendly mocktails and non-alcoholic beverages, giveaways and special guests. Reservations are recommended.

“Alotta Michelada”: The Inaugural Michelada Mix-Off at 8th Wonder Brewery

Saturday, 6 to 10 p.m.
2202 Dallas

Joined by Donkeeboy and The Good Market HTX, 8th Wonder Brewery is on a quest to crown the Michelada master of Houston, with an expected 18 challengers throwing their hat in the ring. Ticket holders will enjoy 4 Ocho Mexican style Lagers, a sample from each Michelada challenger and a souvenir glass. Blk Mkt Birria will be on-site, with live music and The Good Market HTX featuring various vendors and artisans. Tickets are $25 presale and $35 at the door.

King's BierFest at King’s BierHaus

Saturday–Sunday
2044 East T C Jester

King’s BierHaus will host its summertime BierFest games with a USA versus Germany theme. Sign up a team to enjoy beer pong, Bavarian strongman/woman, cornhole, and flunky ball competitions with a grand prize of $500 and four-pack of King's Oktoberfest tickets. Guests can also enjoy $45 Signature Drink Passes (full access to signature drafts) and $60 Best Bier Drink Passes (full access to all beers), and those who dress up will get an extra shot of King's Whiskey.

Sunday Feast: Pizza, Etc. at Mimo

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
736 1/2 Telephone

The buzzy new Eastwood Italian joint is hosting its first “Sunday Feast,” this time focusing on “le pizza” and such. Offerings include Margherita, Calabrese, Wild Mushroom and Anchovy pies with add ons like Italian chopped salad, meatballs, mozzarella in carozza and Sicilian style cannolo. Reservations are encouraged, with walk-ins always accepted.

Barbie Brunch at Brasserie 19

Sunday, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
1962 West Gray

Brasserie 19 is going extra pink for its Barbie-inspired Sunday brunch, offering Barbie-themed cocktails alongside brunch specials and DJ beats. Wear pink to join the fun. Reservations are available via OpenTable.
Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

