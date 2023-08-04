Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Houston Restaurant Weeks and White Linen Night Return

August 4, 2023 4:00AM

Dive into blackened Gulf redfish and more at Loch Bar this HRW.
Dive into blackened Gulf redfish and more at Loch Bar this HRW. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Houston Restaurant Weeks

All month long

Houston Restaurant Weeks is back through Monday, September 4. The highly anticipated foodie fundraiser celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, raising a whopping 18.8 million dollars for the Houston Food Bank in its two-decade run (with hopes to reach the 20 million dollar milestone this year). A whopping 365 local restaurants are participating, including returning heavy-hitters like Brennan’s, B&B Butchers & Restaurant, Hugo’s and Rainbow Lodge, plus buzzy newb spots including Eau Tour, Money Cat and Mimo.

WLN Pre or Post-Game at Better Luck Tomorrow

Saturday
544 Yale

Heights cocktailery and kitchen Better Luck Tomorrow invites guests to stroll through on White Linen Night and enjoy $1 oysters and $7 freezer martinis.

White Linen Night in the Heights

Saturday, 6 to 10 p.m.
19th Street

The annual Heights White Linen Night is going down along the historic 19th Street, with parties in local shops, pop-up vendors, live music, art and more. Don your finest white linen ‘fit and join the fun, and check out pre- and post- parties at other neighborhood hotbeds from White Oak and M-K-T to the watering holes around 20th in Shady Acres.

OkraFest Gala at Historic Galveston Water & Electric Light Community Center

Saturday, 7 p.m. (5:30 p.m. VIP)
715 30th

The 9th annual OkraFest Gala raises funds for Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, offering a farm-fresh feast prepared by local chefs, a silent and live auction, and garden party with live music and dancing. Doors open at 7 p.m. (5:30 p.m. for VIP cocktail hour). Tickets are $175 GA and $250 VIP with tables and sponsorships available.

Art Car IPA Day at Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant

Sunday, noon to 5:30 p.m.
2000 Lyons

Saint A is celebrating its fan favorite IPA with a day full of beer and fun. Pop by the beer garden and restaurant to enjoy varieties of Art Car IPA, a live DJ and live art, a Shop Local Market and more. 
