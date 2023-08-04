Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Houston Restaurant Weeks and White Linen Night Return

Houston Restaurant WeeksAll month long
Houston Restaurant Weeks is back through Monday, September 4. The highly anticipated foodie fundraiser celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, raising a whopping 18.8 million dollars for the Houston Food Bank in its two-decade run (with hopes to reach the 20 million dollar milestone this year). A whopping 365 local restaurants are participating, including returning heavy-hitters like Brennan’s, B&B Butchers & Restaurant, Hugo’s and Rainbow Lodge, plus buzzy newb spots including Eau Tour, Money Cat and Mimo.
WLN Pre or Post-Game at Better Luck TomorrowSaturday
544 Yale
Heights cocktailery and kitchen Better Luck Tomorrow invites guests to stroll through on White Linen Night and enjoy $1 oysters and $7 freezer martinis.
White Linen Night in the HeightsSaturday, 6 to 10 p.m.
19th Street
The annual Heights White Linen Night is going down along the historic 19th Street, with parties in local shops, pop-up vendors, live music, art and more. Don your finest white linen ‘fit and join the fun, and check out pre- and post- parties at other neighborhood hotbeds from White Oak and M-K-T to the watering holes around 20th in Shady Acres.
OkraFest Gala at Historic Galveston Water & Electric Light Community CenterSaturday, 7 p.m. (5:30 p.m. VIP)
715 30th
The 9th annual OkraFest Gala raises funds for Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, offering a farm-fresh feast prepared by local chefs, a silent and live auction, and garden party with live music and dancing. Doors open at 7 p.m. (5:30 p.m. for VIP cocktail hour). Tickets are $175 GA and $250 VIP with tables and sponsorships available.
Art Car IPA Day at Saint Arnold Beer Garden & RestaurantSunday, noon to 5:30 p.m.
2000 Lyons
Saint A is celebrating its fan favorite IPA with a day full of beer and fun. Pop by the beer garden and restaurant to enjoy varieties of Art Car IPA, a live DJ and live art, a Shop Local Market and more.