Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Beer Block Party and Houston Restaurant Weeks Continues

Backyard Jamboree at Truck YardSaturday, all day
2118 Lamar
Folks are invited to let loose at Truck yard’s all-day Backyard Jamboree (ages welcome from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; 21+ after). Featured drinks include beer buckets with “flabongos,” gin and juice, watermelon kegs and more. Other fun includes free yard games, a watermelon eating contest at 6 p.m., and adults only Drop Your Pants Party from 9 p.m. to close, with charitable, pantless souls aged 21 and above shedding their trousers for Arms of Hope - Houston.
Arts District Sip & Stroll at Spring Street StudiosSaturday, 2 to 4 p.m.
1824 Spring Street
Fresh Arts is hosting an Arts District Sip & Stroll, kicking off with a discussion with artist Gladys Poorte about her exhibit “Amazon I” at TANK Space. Attendees will then tour the studios of artists Cheri Randolph, Terry Halsey and Syd Moen. To end the afternoon, guests can enjoy a curated menu of food and beverage pairings selected by the artists. Tickets for the event are $10 for members and $15 per person for non-members.
Houston Beer Block Party at Spindletap BrewerySaturday, 3 to 8 p.m.
10622 Hirsch
Join the local beer community in celebrating its own at the 2nd Annual Houston Beer Block Party, hosted by the Houston Beer Guide and Spindletap Brewery. Reps from a dozen local craft breweries all across the city will be there to chat with beer fans at the tailgate style festival, with numerous craft novelty vendors, bites from local food vendors, live music, a Beer Olympics, raffles and more. Tickets are $40 and include a taster glass and card, Spindletap beer token and event lanyard.
23rd Anniversary at Flying Saucer Draught EmporiumSunday, all day
705 Main
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium will celebrate 23 years in downtown Houston with an epic blowout on Sunday, August 20 beginning at 11 a.m. Beer fans can expect special taps from Firestone Walker, Other-Half, Evil Twin and Jester King plus exclusive pours from Celestial and Pinthouse and features from the new summer cocktail list. There will also be a Houston Brewery Karaoke Contest at noon with notable brewmasters from Brash, Eureka Heights and others.
Houston Restaurant WeeksAll month long
Houston Restaurant Weeks has made its triumphant return, running all August long and through Monday, September 4. The highly anticipated foodie fundraiser celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, raising a whopping 18.8 million dollars for the Houston Food Bank in its two-decade run (with hopes to reach the 20 million dollar milestone this year). A whopping 365 local restaurants are participating, including returning heavy-hitters like Brennan’s, B&B Butchers & Restaurant, Hugo’s and Rainbow Lodge, plus newbies including Eau Tour, Money Cat, Mimo, Ostia and Wild Oats.