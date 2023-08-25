Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Help Raise Funds for the Maui Food Bank

Maui Food Bank Benefit at FM Kitchen & BarSaturday, 11 a.m. to midnight
1112 Shepherd
FM Kitchen & Bar invites guests to "Get Lei'd for a Cause," benefitting the Maui Food Bank in response to the tragic wildfires. Guests can enjoy a specialty menu in which a dollar from each item purchased will be donated directly to the Maui Food Bank, with highlights including pineapple coconut margarita, painkiller cocktails, the new FM smashburger and more. Fundraising will also be encouraged at Trivia Night on Tuesday, August 29.
Summer Dream Bash! at Urban South HTXSaturday, 1 to 6 p.m.
1201 Oliver
Hit the brewer for a family-friendly afternoon of fun, with highlights including a waterslide, beachy market, Barbie themed photobooth, a live DJ, eats by GastroCraft, frozen treats by Unicorn Snowcons and endless summery brews and refreshments.
End-of-August Le Brunch de Funk at Brasserie 19Sunday, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
1962 West Gray
This month's Le Brunch de Funk is partnering with Tito’s Vodka and Houston PetSet, a local organization with the mission to end the homelessness and suffering of companion animals and elevate their status in society. Guests can enjoy special cocktails flowing, dog treats for the pups, raffles, brunch specials and disco dancing. All raffle and dog treat proceeds will be donated to Houston PetSet.
National Pork Chop Day at Perry’s Steakhouse & GrilleSunday, 4 p.m. to close
Available only on August 27, Perry’s will be offering an incredible pork chop dinner selection, with choices including its pork chop bites, white bean pork chili, famous 18-ounce pork chop (lunch cut) and more.
Houston Restaurant WeeksAll month long
Houston Restaurant Weeks continues its run all August long and through Monday, September 4. The highly anticipated foodie fundraiser celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, raising a whopping 18.8 million dollars for the Houston Food Bank in its two-decade run (with hopes to reach the 20 million dollar milestone this year). A whopping 365 local restaurants are participating, including returning heavy-hitters like Brennan’s, B&B Butchers & Restaurant, Hugo’s and Rainbow Lodge, plus newbies including Eau Tour, Money Cat and Mimo.