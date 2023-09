Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Last Chance for Houston Restaurant Weeks

Galveston Island Wine Festival at Moody Gardens

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:Friday–Sunday1 HopeThe Galveston Island Wine Festival is back with a new location at Moody Gardens, featuring a weekend full of wine-fueled events and fun. Highlights include a Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza on Friday, Saturday’s Penguins & Pinot: Grand Tasting at the Aquarium Pyramid, a Freedom Stories and Bourbon Tasting salute to the military on Sunday, and a whole bunch more.Friday–MondayIt’s your last chance to enjoy Houston Restaurant Weeks , which will come to a close on Labor Day, Monday, September 4. The fan favorite foodie fundraiser is hoping to reach the 20 million dollars raised milestone for its 20th anniversary this year (it’s raised a whopping 18.8 million dollars for the Houston Food Bank so far in its two-decade run). Choose from over 300 local restaurants to enjoy a meal for a great cause.Sunday, 3 to 8 p.m.3101 San JacintoSocial Beer Garden invites locals of all ages (and dogs, too) to celebrate the long weekend with a Sunday " Down 4 Whatever, A Weekend Labor Day Party ." Expect DJ beats, pastor tacos and bbq byand good times.Monday113 6thUsually closed on Mondays, waterside hotspot Pier 6 will host a Labor Day Party on the Bay, rocking family fun including a bounce house and outdoor games, live music from 4 to 8 p.m., and plenty of fresh Gulf oysters, tasty seaside food and refreshing beverages.MondayA whole bunch of Houston bars and restaurants are celebrating Labor Day with Monday brunches, all-day happy hours and fun. Check out our Houston Labor Day 2023 Dining Guide to find where to eat, drink and celebrate Labor Day 2023 in Houston.