Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Last Chance for Houston Restaurant Weeks

Galveston Island Wine Festival at Moody GardensFriday–Sunday
1 Hope
The Galveston Island Wine Festival is back with a new location at Moody Gardens, featuring a weekend full of wine-fueled events and fun. Highlights include a Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza on Friday, Saturday’s Penguins & Pinot: Grand Tasting at the Aquarium Pyramid, a Freedom Stories and Bourbon Tasting salute to the military on Sunday, and a whole bunch more.
Houston Restaurant WeeksFriday–Monday
It’s your last chance to enjoy Houston Restaurant Weeks, which will come to a close on Labor Day, Monday, September 4. The fan favorite foodie fundraiser is hoping to reach the 20 million dollars raised milestone for its 20th anniversary this year (it’s raised a whopping 18.8 million dollars for the Houston Food Bank so far in its two-decade run). Choose from over 300 local restaurants to enjoy a meal for a great cause.
Down 4 Whatever, A Weekend Labor Day Party at Social Beer Garden HTXSunday, 3 to 8 p.m.
3101 San Jacinto
Social Beer Garden invites locals of all ages (and dogs, too) to celebrate the long weekend with a Sunday "Down 4 Whatever, A Weekend Labor Day Party." Expect DJ beats, pastor tacos and bbq by Boot's BBQ Company and good times.
Labor Day Party on the Bay at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster HouseMonday
113 6th
Usually closed on Mondays, waterside hotspot Pier 6 will host a Labor Day Party on the Bay, rocking family fun including a bounce house and outdoor games, live music from 4 to 8 p.m., and plenty of fresh Gulf oysters, tasty seaside food and refreshing beverages.
More Labor Day Food and Drink SpecialsMonday
A whole bunch of Houston bars and restaurants are celebrating Labor Day with Monday brunches, all-day happy hours and fun. Check out our Houston Labor Day 2023 Dining Guide to find where to eat, drink and celebrate Labor Day 2023 in Houston.