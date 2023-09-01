Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Last Chance for Houston Restaurant Weeks

September 1, 2023 4:00AM

Stunning Israeli concept Hamsa is participating in this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks.
Stunning Israeli concept Hamsa is participating in this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Galveston Island Wine Festival at Moody Gardens

Friday–Sunday
1 Hope

The Galveston Island Wine Festival is back with a new location at Moody Gardens, featuring a weekend full of wine-fueled events and fun. Highlights include a Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza on Friday, Saturday’s Penguins & Pinot: Grand Tasting at the Aquarium Pyramid, a Freedom Stories and Bourbon Tasting salute to the military on Sunday, and a whole bunch more.

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Friday–Monday

It’s your last chance to enjoy Houston Restaurant Weeks, which will come to a close on Labor Day, Monday, September 4. The fan favorite foodie fundraiser is hoping to reach the 20 million dollars raised milestone for its 20th anniversary this year (it’s raised a whopping 18.8 million dollars for the Houston Food Bank so far in its two-decade run). Choose from over 300 local restaurants to enjoy a meal for a great cause.

Down 4 Whatever, A Weekend Labor Day Party at Social Beer Garden HTX

Sunday, 3 to 8 p.m.
3101 San Jacinto

Social Beer Garden invites locals of all ages (and dogs, too) to celebrate the long weekend with a Sunday "Down 4 Whatever, A Weekend Labor Day Party." Expect DJ beats, pastor tacos and bbq by Boot's BBQ Company and good times. 

Labor Day Party on the Bay at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House

Monday
113 6th

Usually closed on Mondays, waterside hotspot Pier 6 will host a Labor Day Party on the Bay, rocking family fun including a bounce house and outdoor games, live music from 4 to 8 p.m., and plenty of fresh Gulf oysters, tasty seaside food and refreshing beverages.

More Labor Day Food and Drink Specials

Monday

A whole bunch of Houston bars and restaurants are celebrating Labor Day with Monday brunches, all-day happy hours and fun. Check out our Houston Labor Day 2023 Dining Guide to find where to eat, drink and celebrate Labor Day 2023 in Houston. 
Brooke Viggiano
