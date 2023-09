Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Groove and Grub at Loch Bar's Live Music Sunday Brunch

Market Square Park Farmers Market

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.301 MilamThe Downtown Houston Management District is launching its Market Square Park Farmers Market this fall, beginning this Saturday. In collaboration with Central City Co-Op, the open-air farmers market will take place every Saturday (September 9 – November 18, 2023) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.9043 County RoadHead up to this Plantersville to sample wines alongside paired bites from local vendors at Bernhardt Winery's Charcuterie Festival . Tickets are $28 in advance (+$5 at the door, +$15 for port add-on) and include admission to the festival and six wine pairings. Those under 21 can accompany adults into the event room, but will not be able to sample wine or food.Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight2012 DallasThe fan favorite local brewery will celebrate another year around the sun with an all-day party , featuring a rotating tap of rare brews, live music, ticketed tours and tastings, space themed tattoos and more.Saturday–Sunday2118 LamarStein Hoisting, wiener dog racing and pretzel eating will all be a part of the fun at the two-day Trucktoberfest celebration . Expect Oktoberfest beers on tap, German-themed bites and music, costume contests, games and more. The event is free and welcomes all ages.Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.4444 WestheimerRiver Oaks District seafood tavern Loch Bar has launched its live music brunch, held every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get into the groove as you grub on dishes such as cream of crab soup, griddled oysters, cold seafood towers, lobster eggs benny, fried chicken and waffles and more.