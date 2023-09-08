Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Groove and Grub at Loch Bar's Live Music Sunday Brunch

September 8, 2023 4:00AM

Loch Bar's added live music to its epic brunch lineup.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Market Square Park Farmers Market

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
301 Milam

The Downtown Houston Management District is launching its Market Square Park Farmers Market this fall, beginning this Saturday. In collaboration with Central City Co-Op, the open-air farmers market will take place every Saturday (September 9 – November 18, 2023) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Charcuterie Festival at Bernhardt Winery

Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.
9043 County Road

Head up to this Plantersville to sample wines alongside paired bites from local vendors at Bernhardt Winery's Charcuterie Festival. Tickets are $28 in advance (+$5 at the door, +$15 for port add-on) and include admission to the festival and six wine pairings. Those under 21 can accompany adults into the event room, but will not be able to sample wine or food.

4th Anniversary Party at True Anomaly Brewing

Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight
2012 Dallas

The fan favorite local brewery will celebrate another year around the sun with an all-day party, featuring a rotating tap of rare brews, live music, ticketed tours and tastings, space themed tattoos and more.

Trucktoberfest Houston at Truck Yard

Saturday–Sunday
2118 Lamar

Stein Hoisting, wiener dog racing and pretzel eating will all be a part of the fun at the two-day Trucktoberfest celebration. Expect Oktoberfest beers on tap, German-themed bites and music, costume contests, games and more. The event is free and welcomes all ages.

Live Music Brunch at Loch Bar

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
4444 Westheimer

River Oaks District seafood tavern Loch Bar has launched its live music brunch, held every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get into the groove as you grub on dishes such as cream of crab soup, griddled oysters, cold seafood towers, lobster eggs benny, fried chicken and waffles and more.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
