Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage at The Houston Farmers Market

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:Friday, 6 to 8 p.m.1201 CarolineWhiskey soaked hotspot Reserve 101 is celebrating the release of its newest exclusive barrel, Still Austin Cask Strength, with a private tasting party featuring flights, a welcome cocktail and light bites. Tickets are $40.Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.1 NRG ParkThe family-friendly Viet Cultural Fest will go down at NRG Center, offering Houstonians the chance to experience the richness of Vietnamese culture via entertainment, traditional games and authentic Vietnamese cuisine. Tickets are $10 presale and $15 at the door.Saturday, 2 to 7 p.m.Todos Santos (starting point), 5317 WashingtonWashington area bars including Todos Santos, Bottled Blonde, Clutch Bar, Kung Fu Saloon and The Sporting Club will be participating in this year’s Tacos & Margs Crawl . GA tickets are $29.99 and include exclusive access to taco and margarita specials and spin-to-win prizes at every stop, with VIP tickets for $59.99 and featuring two-hour early entry to a VIP only party, margarita tasting, and free tacos at 4+ venues.Saturday, 3 to 9 p.m.2520 AirlineThe reimagined Houston Farmers Market will celebrate Hispanic heritage with a day and evening full of fun , featuring things like bites from local vendors, a local market pop-up, salsa classes, face-painting and mariachi. The family-friendly event is free to attend.Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.4501 WoodwayRescue Pet Movement invites guests to celebrate ten years of life-saving efforts at its indoor Meow & Bow Wow Brunch Bash , featuring a bloody mary bar, free-flowing mimosas, brunch favorites and fun surprises. GA tickets are $150.