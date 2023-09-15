Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage at The Houston Farmers Market

September 15, 2023 4:00AM

The Houston Farmers Market celebrates Hispanic heritage this weekend.
The Houston Farmers Market celebrates Hispanic heritage this weekend. Photo by Michael Craft
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Still Austin Single Barrel Release Party at Reserve 101

Friday, 6 to 8 p.m.
1201 Caroline

Whiskey soaked hotspot Reserve 101 is celebrating the release of its newest exclusive barrel, Still Austin Cask Strength, with a private tasting party featuring flights, a welcome cocktail and light bites. Tickets are $40.

Viet Cultural Fest at NRG Center

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
1 NRG Park

The family-friendly Viet Cultural Fest will go down at NRG Center, offering Houstonians the chance to experience the richness of Vietnamese culture via entertainment, traditional games and authentic Vietnamese cuisine. Tickets are $10 presale and $15 at the door.

Houston Tacos & Margs Crawl on Washington

Saturday, 2 to 7 p.m.
Todos Santos (starting point), 5317 Washington

Washington area bars including Todos Santos, Bottled Blonde, Clutch Bar, Kung Fu Saloon and The Sporting Club will be participating in this year’s Tacos & Margs Crawl. GA tickets are $29.99 and include exclusive access to taco and margarita specials and spin-to-win prizes at every stop, with VIP tickets for $59.99 and featuring two-hour early entry to a VIP only party, margarita tasting, and free tacos at 4+ venues.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration at The Houston Farmers Market

Saturday, 3 to 9 p.m.
2520 Airline

The reimagined Houston Farmers Market will celebrate Hispanic heritage with a day and evening full of fun, featuring things like bites from local vendors, a local market pop-up, salsa classes, face-painting and mariachi. The family-friendly event is free to attend.

10th Anniversary Meow & Bow Wow Brunch Bash at Houston Arboretum

Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.
4501 Woodway

Rescue Pet Movement invites guests to celebrate ten years of life-saving efforts at its indoor Meow & Bow Wow Brunch Bash, featuring a bloody mary bar, free-flowing mimosas, brunch favorites and fun surprises. GA tickets are $150. 
