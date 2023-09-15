Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage at The Houston Farmers Market

Still Austin Single Barrel Release Party at Reserve 101Friday, 6 to 8 p.m.
1201 Caroline
Whiskey soaked hotspot Reserve 101 is celebrating the release of its newest exclusive barrel, Still Austin Cask Strength, with a private tasting party featuring flights, a welcome cocktail and light bites. Tickets are $40.
Viet Cultural Fest at NRG CenterSaturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
1 NRG Park
The family-friendly Viet Cultural Fest will go down at NRG Center, offering Houstonians the chance to experience the richness of Vietnamese culture via entertainment, traditional games and authentic Vietnamese cuisine. Tickets are $10 presale and $15 at the door.
Houston Tacos & Margs Crawl on WashingtonSaturday, 2 to 7 p.m.
Todos Santos (starting point), 5317 Washington
Washington area bars including Todos Santos, Bottled Blonde, Clutch Bar, Kung Fu Saloon and The Sporting Club will be participating in this year’s Tacos & Margs Crawl. GA tickets are $29.99 and include exclusive access to taco and margarita specials and spin-to-win prizes at every stop, with VIP tickets for $59.99 and featuring two-hour early entry to a VIP only party, margarita tasting, and free tacos at 4+ venues.
Hispanic Heritage Celebration at The Houston Farmers MarketSaturday, 3 to 9 p.m.
2520 Airline
The reimagined Houston Farmers Market will celebrate Hispanic heritage with a day and evening full of fun, featuring things like bites from local vendors, a local market pop-up, salsa classes, face-painting and mariachi. The family-friendly event is free to attend.
10th Anniversary Meow & Bow Wow Brunch Bash at Houston ArboretumSunday, noon to 3 p.m.
4501 Woodway
Rescue Pet Movement invites guests to celebrate ten years of life-saving efforts at its indoor Meow & Bow Wow Brunch Bash, featuring a bloody mary bar, free-flowing mimosas, brunch favorites and fun surprises. GA tickets are $150.