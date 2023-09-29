Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Hot New Brunch and the Inaugural Chopd & Stewd

September 29, 2023 4:00AM

Flora Mexican Kitchen introduces weekend brunch service.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Saint Arnold Oktoberfest at Saint Arnold Beer Garden

Friday–Saturday, 4 to 9 p.m.
2000 Lyons

Saint Arnold Oktoberfest returns with a weekend of festivities in the Beer Garden. Admission is free on both Friday and Saturday, featuring live music from Das Ist Lustig with Valina Polka, commemorative Oktoberfest 2023 mugs and Oktoberfest activities from stein hoisting and pretzel eating contests to a and chicken dance, plus annual favorite beers including Oktoberfest, Guten Tag and Prost Y’all.

Chopd & Stewd Festival at Post HTX

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
401 Franklin

The inaugural Chopd & Stewd Festival will take place at Post HTX. The event explores West African culture with culinary stars including Top Chef finalists Eric Adjepong and Dawn Burrell, ChopnBlok’s Ope Amosu, pitmaster, chef and owner Gatlin’s BBQ Greg Gatlin and more; plus fun like an Oreke Market, ChopNation Brunch, Afro Yoga, Sounds of the Motherland and Sippin’ & Speakin’ event. Vibe passes start at $45.

Brunch at Flora Mexican Kitchen

Saturdays–Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
3422 Allen Parkway

Set in a glass treehouse overlooking Buffalo Bayou Park, this chandelier-lit Mexican eatery has introduced an exciting weekend brunch service. Sip eye-opening cocktails from mimosa carafes and oyster shooters to hibiscus margaritas as you dine on Mexican-kissed brunch classics done right—chilaquiles, “huevos benedictos” and a rum-soaked creme brulee French toast sprinkled with Mexican cinnamon. Live music starts at 11 a.m.

Oktoberfest at Eureka Heights Brewing Co.

Saturday, 2 to 7 p.m.

Das boots, live performances by the Jodie Mikula Orchestra, photo ops and games, flowing beers and German-inspired eats are all a part of the fun at Eureka Heights' Oktoberfest style celebration. Get goodies like toasted pretzels with Wolfhausen beer cheese and Mini Boss mustard, housemade German hot gut sausage and Von Wolfhausen bratwurst with kraut and potato salad, and Bavarian eggrolls stuffed with smoked pulled pork, sauerkraut and melty cheese.

Chefs For Farmers at Autry Park

Saturday–Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. (1 p.m. VIP)
3737 Cogdell

The epic Chefs For Farmers event is going down this weekend at Autry Park, held over two afternoons. This year’s top culinary lineup includes chefs Kirthan Shenoy (Auden), David Skinner (Th_Prsrv and Eculent), Alex Au-Yeung (Phat Eatery), Travis Mcshane and Ray Melendi (Ostia), Jassi Bindra (Amrina) and more with varying participation by day. Tickets are $135 GA and $185 VIP daily. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
