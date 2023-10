Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Have a Shuckin' Good Time at Julep

The Original Greek Festival at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:Friday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.3511 Yoakum The Original Greek Festival is back for its 57th year, featuring traditional Greek food and drinks, music and dancing, arts and culture, and a vendor market. Hit it to nosh on comfort food favorites like souvlaki, spanakopita, dolmades, pastitsio, baklava and more alongside Greek wines and family-friendly fun. Tickets are $5 at the gate.Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.1500 McKinneyThe annual Korean Festival showcases Korean culinary experiences, live music and performing arts, and culture. Expect KPop, kimchi eating contests, Hanbok garments, vendors likeand Korean bbq fusion spot, and more family-friendly fun.Saturday, 4 to 9 p.m.15958 City WalkSugar Land Town Square will host the second annual Oktoberfest , featuring brews in the, German bites from brats to pretzels, a curated Boho Market, live music and dancing, Oktoberfest games, contests and more. Tickets are $5 per person in advance and $7 per person the day of the event. Admission is free for children under 12. Flying Saucer Biergarten tasting packages are $25 in advance or $30 day of, which include 10 two-ounce tastings.Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m. (4 p.m. VIP)10615 FryThe 5th annual with A Taste of Cy-Fair is an all-inclusive fete benefiting Cy-Hope. The event features bites from 30 participating restaurants alongside wine and beer tastings, live music and entertainment, Cypress market vendors, a silent auction and more. General admission ($50, $20 for children, free under 12) is from 5 to 8 p.m., and VIP early admission ($90) starts at 4 p.m. For more details and to buy tickets, visitSunday, 3 to 6 p/m.1919 WashingtonAt Julep’s annual oyster-fueled event , some of Houston's top chefs — including Greg Gatlin (Gatlin's Fins and Feathers), Chris Roy (Winnie's), Mary Bass and Jabril Riddick (The Warwick) and more — will be squaring off in the friendly Oyster Shucking competition while a judging panel of Houston media talent will determine a winner based on shucking speed and overall presentation. The fun takes place outdoors and a $5 entry fee will be accepted at the door. Proceeds will be donated to the winning chef's charity of choice.