Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Southern Smoke is Here

October 13, 2023 4:00AM

Chefs from home and around the nation join in raising funds for the industry at the annual Southern Smoke Festival. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Southern Smoke Festival

Friday; 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m.

It’s officially Southern Smoke weekend, with the big charitable bash returning this Friday and Saturday. Top chefs from around the country and our home turf have joined Southern Smoke Foundation in its efforts to support food and beverage workers in crisis nationwide. The fun kicks off with a Respect the Rose fete at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, with tickets starting at $500 per seat. On Saturday, The Throwdown will go down at Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, featuring dozens of chefs, live music, wine, beer and spirits and a whole lot of fun. Tickets are $175 for general admission and $500 for VIP.

King's Oktoberfest at King's BierHaus

Friday, 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, noon to midnight
2044 East T C Jester

King's annual Oktoberfest celebration goes down Friday and Saturday, with live German music, massive Oktoberfest tents, exclusive German biers and Bavarian style food from wursts and eight-hour roasted turkey legs to German chocolate cake, and exciting Oktoberfest competitions and giveaways. Drink passes are $59 online, with VIP packages also available.

Taylor Swift Brunch at The Union Kitchen

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All five The Union Kitchen locations will celebrate Taylor Swift with a family-friendly, Eras Tour-themed brunch, coinciding with her first-ever concert film hitting the big screen. The menu includes Swift-themed specials like the Fearless Mimosa Flight; Sparks Fly Pancakes with Fruity Pebbles, Pop Rocks and whipped cream; Illicit Eclairs with lavender sprinkles; Brie Are Never Getting Back Together French toast with blackberry compote; and a Picture to Burn Chicken and Waffle Sandwich. Guests also expect raffles, swag, music and surprises. Reservations are recommended.

Rosé Luncheon at Marmo

Saturday, 1 p.m.
888 Westheimer

Marmo invites guests to a multi-course rosé paired luncheon on the covered patio, with highlights from bluefin tuna and foie gras torchon bread pudding to rabbit confit gnocchi and short rib and scallop surf and turf, each thoughtfully paired with a selection of rosés sourced from around the globe. Tickets are priced at $99 per person and can be booked via OpenTable.

Pink Ribbon Brunch at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
3601 Kirby

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Arnaldo Richards’ Picos will host a Pink Ribbon Brunch, donating $5 from every adult brunch buffet purchase and $2 from every children’s brunch purchase to The Rose Breast Center of Excellence. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
