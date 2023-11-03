Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Burger Bodega Celebrates One Smashing Year

Night Market at Asia Society Texas CenterFriday, 6 to 10 p.m.
1370 Southmore
Asia Society Texas Center’s annual Night Market returns with an even bigger footprint. Expect free outdoor activities and fun, including a curated market with food vendors and more, games and cultural installations, anime and all-access beer garden. Tickets for indoor access are $5 and include a Japanese style carnival, mahjong and games zone and sumo wrestling demos (enhanced ticket required). https://asiasociety.org/NM2023
La Fête du ChampagneFriday–Saturday
World-renowned festival La Fête du Champagne makes its Texas debut this weekend. Friday’s events include a Champagne Pierre Paillard Lunch ($425) at Navy Blue, 2445 Times, at noon; and Champagne Salon & Champagne Delamotte Dinner ($950) at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown, 1200 McKinney, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday continues with the La Fête Tasting ($165) from noon to 2 p.m. and closes with the Gala Dinner ($775) at 6:30 p.m., both held at Bludorn, 807 Taft.
The Bastion Collection Chef Collaboration at Le JardinierFriday–Saturday
5500 Main
The Bastion Collection will bring together two of its acclaimed chefs – Olivier Jean (L’Atelier Robuchon, Le Jardinier Switzerland) and Felipe Botero (Le Jardinier) – in a collaborative series celebrating Switzerland and Houston at Le Jardinier. Things kicks off with a three-course lunch offering on Friday, with highlights including Black Diamond caviar and crab, Texas-inspired striploin with artichoke and gruyere stuffed macaroni and Swiss meringue with mango sorbet and fruit confit; followed by a Friday and Saturday five-course dinner menu featuring steamed souffle, poached cod with vegetable sabayon, Swiss cheeses paired with Swiss wine and more. Cost is $76 for lunch and $185 for dinner and all attendees will be gifted with chocolate bonbons from Swiss chocolatier Stettler Castrischer.
One Year Anniversary at Burger BodegaSaturday, 11 a.m. to sold out
4520 Washington
Smash burger and chopped cheese sensation Burger Bodega is celebrating its first year at its brick-and-mortar location with a burger bash, and chef-owner Abbas Dhanani has invited a few of his industry friends to join him. Try out a limited edition patty melt, catch live painting by local muralist Donkeeboy, score cookies from Pudgy’s Fine Cookies and shakes from Underground Creamery, and look out for a surprise merch drop. It all goes down from 11 a.m. ‘til sold out.
Seven Year Anniversary at Platypus BrewingSaturday, noon to midnight
1902 Washington
The Washington Avenue brewery is celebrating seven years of beers with community, specialty brews, food and drink specials all day and live music from Byrd Law from 3 to 5 p.m.