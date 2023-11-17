Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: 8th Wonder Brewery Celebrates Ten Years of Beers

November 17, 2023 5:30AM

8th Wonder Brewery celebrates ten years of beers with a free community bash this Saturday.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Cider & Cheese Pairing Class at City Orchard

Friday, 7 to 8 p.m.
1201 Oliver

City Orchard invites guests to a cider and cheese pairing hosted by co-owner, Patrick Kwiatkowsk and dedicated to the release of the Bad Apple Club and Peach Ginger Cider Fresca. Cider fans can learn about the cider process, aroma and flavor profile of four varieties of cider paired with cheeses selected by a Houston Dairymaids expert. Tickets are $50.

"Gobble 'til You Wobble" Brunch at The Union Kitchen

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All locations of Union Kitchen invite guests to a "Gobble 'til You Wobble" Friendsgiving Brunch, featuring a complimentary hot chocolate and apple cider bar, plus boozy drinks from pumpkin espresso martinis to spiced wines and features including apple cinnamon rolls, harvest waffles and more.

Ten Year Celebr8ion at 8th Wonder Brewery

Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.
2202 Dallas

EaDo’s 8th Wonder Brewery celebrates ten years with a free community party, kicking off at noon and with live music starting at 2 p.m. In addition to live music, guests can enjoy a bevy of fan-favorite brews and THC-infused seltzers; dig into food by Flippin’ Chickens; shop a vendor market curated by 713 Night Market; and hit the brewery’s brand new cannabis corner.

Houston Margarita Festival at Water Works Park

Saturday, 2 to 10 p.m.
105 Sabine

You’ll find 17 flavors from jalapeno to Bourbon Street Hurricane at the outdoor Houston Margarita Festival, held under the city skyline at Buffalo Bayou Park. GA tickets start at $15 ($25 once discount sells out) and include one margarita; with value passes including drink vouchers available.

Miracle Pop-Up

All weekend long

It’s opening weekend of Christmas-themed cocktail pop-up bar Miracle. Expect festive original cocktails, over-the-top and kitschy holiday decor and nostalgic fun now through December 30. Local pop-ups include Miracle at Johnny’s Gold Brick (by reservation, 2518 Yale; Miracle at Winnie’s (walk-ins), 3622 Main; and Miracle at Daiquiri Time Out (walk-ins), 2701 Market, in Galveston.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
