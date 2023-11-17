Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: 8th Wonder Brewery Celebrates Ten Years of Beers

Cider & Cheese Pairing Class at City OrchardFriday, 7 to 8 p.m.
1201 Oliver
City Orchard invites guests to a cider and cheese pairing hosted by co-owner, Patrick Kwiatkowsk and dedicated to the release of the Bad Apple Club and Peach Ginger Cider Fresca. Cider fans can learn about the cider process, aroma and flavor profile of four varieties of cider paired with cheeses selected by a Houston Dairymaids expert. Tickets are $50.
"Gobble 'til You Wobble" Brunch at The Union KitchenSaturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All locations of Union Kitchen invite guests to a "Gobble 'til You Wobble" Friendsgiving Brunch, featuring a complimentary hot chocolate and apple cider bar, plus boozy drinks from pumpkin espresso martinis to spiced wines and features including apple cinnamon rolls, harvest waffles and more.
Ten Year Celebr8ion at 8th Wonder BrewerySaturday, noon to 10 p.m.
2202 Dallas
EaDo’s 8th Wonder Brewery celebrates ten years with a free community party, kicking off at noon and with live music starting at 2 p.m. In addition to live music, guests can enjoy a bevy of fan-favorite brews and THC-infused seltzers; dig into food by Flippin’ Chickens; shop a vendor market curated by 713 Night Market; and hit the brewery’s brand new cannabis corner.
Houston Margarita Festival at Water Works ParkSaturday, 2 to 10 p.m.
105 Sabine
You’ll find 17 flavors from jalapeno to Bourbon Street Hurricane at the outdoor Houston Margarita Festival, held under the city skyline at Buffalo Bayou Park. GA tickets start at $15 ($25 once discount sells out) and include one margarita; with value passes including drink vouchers available.
Miracle Pop-UpAll weekend long
It’s opening weekend of Christmas-themed cocktail pop-up bar Miracle. Expect festive original cocktails, over-the-top and kitschy holiday decor and nostalgic fun now through December 30. Local pop-ups include Miracle at Johnny’s Gold Brick (by reservation, 2518 Yale; Miracle at Winnie’s (walk-ins), 3622 Main; and Miracle at Daiquiri Time Out (walk-ins), 2701 Market, in Galveston.