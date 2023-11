Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Black Friday Brews and A Bistro Santa Brunch

Black Friday Big Beer Blowout at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:Friday, 11 a.m.2000 LyonsHit Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant to score epic finds at its Big Beer Blowout . The brewer has dug through its cellar to offer a roster of heavy hitters, available for purchase first-come, first served starting at 11 a.m. Expect special and limited releases like the Smoked Cherry Wood French Press, 20th Anniversary Ale, 25th Anniversary Grand Cru and more.Saturday, 10 a.m.1701 West 15th“Sugar Fairy” Rebecca Masson of Fluff Bake Bar is welcoming Wayne Mueller from Louie Mueller BBQ for a blowout collaboration of Fluff’s “Saturday Morning Specials.” All menu items are announced via instagram @fluffbakebar and are available on a first-come, first-served basis at Fluff Bake Bar from 10 a.m. til sold out.Saturday, 4 to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 2 to 9 p.m.12131 KirbyTaking inspo from the hopping night markets of Kaohsiung, Taiwan, this two-day diverse cultural street food festival features countless vendors, merch and crafts, and Asian-inspired gaming section and more. GA tickets are $5.Sunday, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.1962 West GrayUgly sweaters and holiday pajamas are welcome at Brasserie 19’s poppin’ holiday brunch, featuring flowing cocktails, raffles, brunch specials, DJ beats and dancing, and a surprise visit from Santa.Sunday, 3 to 8 p.m.3101 San JacintoKeep the holiday weekend fun going with the festive Tacos & Tequila Thanksgiving bash , rocking a variety of tacos from classic to modern riffs and an extensive selection of tequilas to pair it with (including three tequilas on special). Later that evening, bbq will be added to the mix.