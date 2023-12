Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Feast on Tamales and Moles at a Tamalada Brunch

Holiday Sip & Shop at Pastore

Michelin-star Chef Takeover at Golfstrommen

Tomball German Christmas Fest Market in Old Town Tomball

Gingerbread Stout Tasting at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

Tamalada Brunch at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:Friday, 2 to 6 p.m.1180 DunlavyPastore invites guests to sip on bubbles and spritzes while exploring offerings from a curated selection of top Houston retailers on the rooftop. Shoppers can enter in a special raffle benefiting Sky High For Kids and win several fabulous prizes including gift cards from area businesses, gift baskets, swag bags a chef curated dinner from Pastore and more. Tickets are $5 online or at the door.Friday, 6 and 8:30 p.m. seatings401 FranklinMichelin-star chef and Golfstrommen partner Christopher Haatuft will take over the kitchen at the Post Houston seafood spot for a seven-course tasting menu, inspired by his Norwegian restaurant Lysverket. Expect poached halibut, fried ham of the woods, Toro, chilled citrus salad and more. Two seatings are available with 12 seats per time slot for $120 per person.Friday–SundayThe Tomball German Christmas Fest Market returns all weekend long, featuring over a hundred street vendors, family-friendly fun and live entertainment,and festive holiday food, beer and wine.Saturday, 7 p.m.2101 SummerBeer nerds can get exclusive tasting of BuffBrew's vintage Gingerbread Stouts. Tickets ($50) include a vertical sampling of various vintages, small bites food pairing, private tour of the brewery and special gift to take home. 21+ only.Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.3601 KirbyClosing out the 12 Days of Mole, Picos will host it annual Tamalada Brunch, spotlighting its robust brunch offerings and scratchmade tamales in addition to all twelve mole variations featured during the celebration. Enjoy chicken in mole poblano, mole amarillito on top of catch-of-the-day, mole pipan rojo over pork ribs and more.