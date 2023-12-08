Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Feast on Tamales and Moles at a Tamalada Brunch

December 8, 2023 4:00AM

Picos' annual Tamalada Brunch features scratchmade tamales and 12 kinds of mole.
Picos' annual Tamalada Brunch features scratchmade tamales and 12 kinds of mole. Photo by Arnaldo Richards
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Holiday Sip & Shop at Pastore

Friday, 2 to 6 p.m.
1180 Dunlavy

Pastore invites guests to sip on bubbles and spritzes while exploring offerings from a curated selection of top Houston retailers on the rooftop. Shoppers can enter in a special raffle benefiting Sky High For Kids and win several fabulous prizes including gift cards from area businesses, gift baskets, swag bags a chef curated dinner from Pastore and more. Tickets are $5 online or at the door.

Michelin-star Chef Takeover at Golfstrommen

Friday, 6 and 8:30 p.m. seatings
401 Franklin

Michelin-star chef and Golfstrommen partner Christopher Haatuft will take over the kitchen at the Post Houston seafood spot for a seven-course tasting menu, inspired by his Norwegian restaurant Lysverket. Expect poached halibut, fried ham of the woods, Toro, chilled citrus salad and more. Two seatings are available with 12 seats per time slot for $120 per person.

Tomball German Christmas Fest Market in Old Town Tomball

Friday–Sunday

The Tomball German Christmas Fest Market returns all weekend long, featuring over a hundred street vendors, family-friendly fun and live entertainment,and festive holiday food, beer and wine.

Gingerbread Stout Tasting at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

Saturday, 7 p.m.
2101 Summer

Beer nerds can get exclusive tasting of BuffBrew's vintage Gingerbread Stouts. Tickets ($50) include a vertical sampling of various vintages, small bites food pairing, private tour of the brewery and special gift to take home. 21+ only.

Tamalada Brunch at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
3601 Kirby

Closing out the 12 Days of Mole, Picos will host it annual Tamalada Brunch, spotlighting its robust brunch offerings and scratchmade tamales in addition to all twelve mole variations featured during the celebration. Enjoy chicken in mole poblano, mole amarillito on top of catch-of-the-day, mole pipan rojo over pork ribs and more.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer
