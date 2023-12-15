Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Raclette, Oysters and Brunch with Santa

Ugly Christmas Sweater Brunch at The Union KitchenSaturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All five TUK locations will host an Ugly Christmas Sweater Brunch, with a festive spread featuring gingerbread pancakes, creme brulee French toast, peppermint white chocolate espresso martinis and more, plus complimentary cookie decorating stations.
Raclette Brunch at Brasserie 19Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1962 West Gray
The River Oaks hotspot invites guests to dress Chalet Chic for its Raclette Brunch, featuring bubbles, cocktails, food specials, brunch-sized bottles, raclette service from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and DJ tunes from noon to 4 p.m.
A Very Feges Christmas at Feges BBQSaturday, 6 to 8 p.m.
8217 Long Point
The Spring Branch location of Feges BBQ is hosting its 3rd annual holiday celebration, A Very Feges Christmas. Families can enjoy holiday food, photos with Santa from 6 to 7 p.m. before he does a reading of The Night Before Christmas, and a showing of Elf on the big screen. No reservations required.
Brunch with Santa at OstiaSunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
2032 Dunlavy
Ostia’s inaugural Brunch with Santa Claus features a limited-time menu that spotlights holiday-inspired French toast and velvety soft eggs, offered a la carte or in a shared family-style experience for $42 per person (kids under 5 and under are free). The restaurant has partnered with Toys for Tots; and for each toy donation, guests will enjoy a complimentary dessert or a delightful glass of bubbly prosecco.
Bubbles, Oysters & Caviar at Sonoma Wine & CheeseSunday, 4 to 6 p.m.
1227 West 34th
Over at the Stomping Grounds, Sonoma Wine & Cheese is hosting a Bubbles, Oysters & Caviar experience, featuring 25-plus Champagnes and sparkling wines from around the globe paired with East Coast oysters and caviar bumps. Tickets are $75.