Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Bouillabaisse, Holiday Roasts and More Xmas Eve and Day Dining

December 22, 2023 7:21AM

Tonight & Tomorrow will feature an à la carte ‘Christmas Day’ menu as well as the restaurant’s daily, seasonal menus this holiday. Photo by Becca Wright
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Christmas Eve Brunch and a Movie at Wild Oats

Sunday, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
1222 Witte

Wild Oats has arrived in Spring Branch and is guests with a Christmas Eve Brunch, with two screenings of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. For $40 per person, parents and little ones can enjoy a family-style feast with Who Pudding (bread pudding French toast sticks), Who Hash and Roast Beast with eggs (potato hash and prime rib) and Grinch Popcorn (Caramel popcorn with a green twist).

Ugly Sweater Brunch at Taste Kitchen + Bar Downtown

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
420 Main

Taste Kitchen + Bar is throwing an all-day Ugly Sweater Brunch on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24. Guests can enjoy holiday music, festive cocktails and mimosas and eats from pecan praline waffles to seafood and grits.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dining

Sunday–Monday

From holiday traditions like the Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve to multi-course affairs on Christmas Day, check out our 2023 Christmas Dining Guide to find the Houston restaurants inviting you to dine out and enjoy a holiday meal this year.

Miracle Pop-Up

All weekend long

Christmas-themed cocktail pop-up bar Miracle continues now through December 30, bringing festive original cocktails, over-the-top and kitschy holiday decor and nostalgic fun. Local pop-ups include Johnny’s Gold Brick (by reservation, 2518 Yale; Winnie’s (walk-ins), 3622 Main; and Daiquiri Time Out (walk-ins), 2701 Market, in Galveston.

The Holly Jolly Holiday Bar at The Big Casino

All weekend long
908 Congress

Holiday pop-up experience The Holly Jolly Holiday Bar has decked the halls of downtown’s The Big Casino with dates through December 30. General admission starts at $22 for 90-minute reservations (including a holiday-themed welcome cocktail or mocktail). Additional holiday themed food and drink will be available for purchase as well as standing room only, brunch table seating and burlesque show experiences. 
