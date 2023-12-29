Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Toasts to 2024 with Oysters, Bubbles, Martinis and More

New Years Eve Celebration At BuffBrewSunday, 6 p.m. to midnight
2101 Summer
Folks are invited to ring in 2024 from BuffBrew’s Rooftop Beergarden. Ticketholders ($45) will have exclusive rooftop access beginning at 9 p.m., with views of the skyline, free hors d’oeuvres, a complimentary first beer, live music and a midnight Champagne toast.
Midnight in Paris at 13 CelsiusSunday, 8:30 p.m. to past midnight
3000 Caroline
The wine bar’s annual New Year’s Eve soirée takes you back to the decadence of 1920s Paris, featuring dazzling jazz, fine wines and a five-course dinner from special guest chef Daniel Leal with wines from the cellar chosen by Adele Corrigan Wade. Post dinner splendor will conclude by ringing in the New Year with a Champagne toast at the stroke of midnight and anniversary cake to celebrate 13 Celsius’ 17th year of business. Tickets are $250 per person.
Bubbles & Oysters New Year’s Eve at JulepSunday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
1919 Washington
The Southern cocktailery's New Year’s Eve fete rocks bubbles, oysters and more. A limited number of booth reservations, are available from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. for $850 (plus tax and gratuity), featuring space for up to six, a bottle of champagne, one Bottled in Blond large format cocktail, six signature cocktails, a large seafood tower or Baller Board, complimentary champagne toast at midnight and NYE party favors for the group. Guests will also enjoy a live DJ throughout the night. Formal attire is recommended.
New Year’s Eve DiningSunday
From luxe multi-course affairs that send off 2023 in style to midnight Champagne toasts, DJs and dancing, check out our Houston NYE Dining Guide to find the Houston restaurants toasting to 2024 this New Year’s Eve.
New Year’s Day BrunchMonday
Cure your hangover with pancake stacks and bloody marys, dine on black-eyed peas for luck and good fortune, or return to life with a bowl of menudo at these New Year’s Day Brunches in Houston.