Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Toasts to 2024 with Oysters, Bubbles, Martinis and More

December 29, 2023 4:00AM

The Warwick's martini tree is one helluva way to ring in the New Year.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

New Years Eve Celebration At BuffBrew

Sunday, 6 p.m. to midnight
2101 Summer

Folks are invited to ring in 2024 from BuffBrew’s Rooftop Beergarden. Ticketholders ($45) will have exclusive rooftop access beginning at 9 p.m., with views of the skyline, free hors d’oeuvres, a complimentary first beer, live music and a midnight Champagne toast.

Midnight in Paris at 13 Celsius

Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to past midnight
3000 Caroline

The wine bar’s annual New Year’s Eve soirée takes you back to the decadence of 1920s Paris, featuring dazzling jazz, fine wines and a five-course dinner from special guest chef Daniel Leal with wines from the cellar chosen by Adele Corrigan Wade. Post dinner splendor will conclude by ringing in the New Year with a Champagne toast at the stroke of midnight and anniversary cake to celebrate 13 Celsius’ 17th year of business. Tickets are $250 per person.

Bubbles & Oysters New Year’s Eve at Julep

Sunday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
1919 Washington

The Southern cocktailery's New Year’s Eve fete rocks bubbles, oysters and more. A limited number of booth reservations, are available from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. for $850 (plus tax and gratuity), featuring space for up to six, a bottle of champagne, one Bottled in Blond large format cocktail, six signature cocktails, a large seafood tower or Baller Board, complimentary champagne toast at midnight and NYE party favors for the group. Guests will also enjoy a live DJ throughout the night. Formal attire is recommended.

New Year’s Eve Dining

Sunday

From luxe multi-course affairs that send off 2023 in style to midnight Champagne toasts, DJs and dancing, check out our Houston NYE Dining Guide to find the Houston restaurants toasting to 2024 this New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Day Brunch

Monday

Cure your hangover with pancake stacks and bloody marys, dine on black-eyed peas for luck and good fortune, or return to life with a bowl of menudo at these New Year’s Day Brunches in Houston.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
