Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Hops n' Hot Sauce and a Dolly-Themed Brunch

Dolly Brunch at The Union KitchenSaturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All five The Union Kitchen locations will celebrate Dolly Parton’s 78th birthday with a themed brunch this Saturday. In addition to its regular brunch menu, guests can enjoy specials like The Jolene cocktail, with mezcal, fresh lime, muddled mandarin, agave and a black salt brim; Puddin’ Parfait, a banana pudding parfait made with fresh bananas, vanilla yogurt and vanilla wafers; and the 9 to 5 Special, inspired by Parton’s famous biscuits and milk gravy recipe. Guests are invited to bring a new children's book to donate to local nonprofit Casa de Esperanza and its mission to provide a safe and loving home for children and families facing difficult circumstances. Reservations are recommended.
Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival at Humble Civic CenterSaturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
233 Will Clayton Parkway
Back for another fiery run, the 8th Annual Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival invites folks to enjoy fresh craft brews and unlimited sampling of hot flavors, from hot sauces and salsa to seasonings and spicy bbq. There will also be a Hot Pepper Eating Contest and Spicy Food Eating Challenge. Tickets are $10 in advance and at the door (free for kids under 12).
Vegan BrewFest at Eureka Heights Brew CoSaturday, noon to 6 p.m.
941 West 18th
At Vegan BrewFest, guests can sip Eureka Heights brews and enjoy a bevy of vegan delights from diverse food curators. There is no cover for the family-friendly event.
Dolly Day at The Truck YardSaturday, noon to 2 a.m.
2118 Lamar
Honoring the birthday of the one-and-only Miss Dolly Parton, Truck Yard’s Dolly Day celebration will feature Dolly themed drinks, a Dolly impersonator, Dolly lookalike contest, Dolly cover band and more. Patrons can “Be a Doll” and donate new or gently used children's books for a special prize.
Galveston Restaurant WeekAll weekend long
Running daily through January 28, the Galveston Restaurant Week campaign features special prix fixe menus from dozens of Galveston’s best restaurants, no tickets or passes required. Two and three-course dinners will be priced from $20 to $60, two-course lunches run $10 to $30, and brunches are $10 to $40. Participating restaurants — including local favorites like BLVD Seafood, Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, Mosquito Cafe and Shrimp ‘N Stuff — are collecting charitable donations to be distributed tothis year’s charities, including United Way of Galveston, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market (Community Based Food Programs) and Family Service Center of Galveston County.