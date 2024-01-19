Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Hops n' Hot Sauce and a Dolly-Themed Brunch

January 19, 2024 4:00AM

The Union Kitchen will host a Dolly-themed brunch in honor of the stars 78th birthday.
The Union Kitchen will host a Dolly-themed brunch in honor of the stars 78th birthday. Photo by Dylan McEwan
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Dolly Brunch at The Union Kitchen

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All five The Union Kitchen locations will celebrate Dolly Parton’s 78th birthday with a themed brunch this Saturday. In addition to its regular brunch menu, guests can enjoy specials like The Jolene cocktail, with mezcal, fresh lime, muddled mandarin, agave and a black salt brim; Puddin’ Parfait, a banana pudding parfait made with fresh bananas, vanilla yogurt and vanilla wafers; and the 9 to 5 Special, inspired by Parton’s famous biscuits and milk gravy recipe. Guests are invited to bring a new children's book to donate to local nonprofit Casa de Esperanza and its mission to provide a safe and loving home for children and families facing difficult circumstances. Reservations are recommended.

Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival at Humble Civic Center

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
233 Will Clayton Parkway

Back for another fiery run, the 8th Annual Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival invites folks to enjoy fresh craft brews and unlimited sampling of hot flavors, from hot sauces and salsa to seasonings and spicy bbq. There will also be a Hot Pepper Eating Contest and Spicy Food Eating Challenge. Tickets are $10 in advance and at the door (free for kids under 12).

Vegan BrewFest at Eureka Heights Brew Co

Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.
941 West 18th


At Vegan BrewFest, guests can sip Eureka Heights brews and enjoy a bevy of vegan delights from diverse food curators. There is no cover for the family-friendly event.

Dolly Day at The Truck Yard

 Saturday, noon to 2 a.m.
2118 Lamar

Honoring the birthday of the one-and-only Miss Dolly Parton, Truck Yard’s Dolly Day celebration will feature Dolly themed drinks, a Dolly impersonator, Dolly lookalike contest, Dolly cover band and more. Patrons can “Be a Doll” and donate new or gently used children's books for a special prize.

Galveston Restaurant Week

All weekend long

Running daily through January 28, the Galveston Restaurant Week campaign features special prix fixe menus from dozens of Galveston’s best restaurants, no tickets or passes required. Two and three-course dinners will be priced from $20 to $60, two-course lunches run $10 to $30, and brunches are $10 to $40. Participating restaurants — including local favorites like BLVD Seafood, Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, Mosquito Cafe and Shrimp ‘N Stuff — are collecting charitable donations to be distributed tothis year’s charities, including United Way of Galveston, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market (Community Based Food Programs) and Family Service Center of Galveston County.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
